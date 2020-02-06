Software Defined Infrastructure Market- Key Players are Cisco System Inc., IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Co., Intel Corporation, Dell Inc.

Software Defined Infrastructure Market: Overview

Software defined infrastructure considers hardware tools as software entities and operates them with automation. Organizations use software defined infrastructure to improve business agility related to a wide range of existing and newly developed applications and reduce infrastructure costs. Software defined infrastructure automates manual provisioning to improve quality of service and improve capacity utilization.

Software defined infrastructure reduces expenditures enabling increased utilization of current infrastructure with open standards based hardware and software. Data center and networking is managed at the same time using software defined infrastructure.

Software Defined Infrastructure Market: Segmentation

The global software defined infrastructure market is segmented by solution as software defined compute, software defined storage and software defined networking. On the basis of services, software defined infrastructure market is segmented as implementation service, integration service and consulting. Nowadays, organizations are seeking consulting services for shifting to software defined infrastructure.

Based on geography, the software defined infrastructure market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-east and Africa and Latin America. North America holds the largest share in software defined infrastructure market whereas, lack of awareness and inflexibility towards changing technology is restraining market growth in developing regions. In coming years, Asia Pacific is expected to create huge opportunities are healthcare BI platform vendors. Larger enterprises are beginning their software defined infrastructure deployments whereas the small and medium organizations are still far from this.

Software Defined Infrastructure Market: Growth Catalysts

Large numbers of servers and storage devices are managed more efficiently with software-defined infrastructure. Cloud based services and mobility are the major driving factors for the software defined infrastructure market. Server virtualization and complex networks are fuelling the growth of the software defined infrastructure market. Software defined infrastructure has helped in securely integrating mobile services and using data efficiently for analytics services. The security and interoperability issues hinder the growth of the software defined infrastructure market globally. Software defined infrastructure is expected to be the future of data center.

Cloud Computing, Mobility, Social Media and Big Data/Analytics generate the need to manage far more users, data, applications and storage. Nowadays, such challenges are solved with software defined infrastructure. Organizations are becoming more service-oriented and efficient using software defined infrastructure.

Software Defined Infrastructure Market: Trends

Software defined infrastructure is transforming the role of IT service providers to consulting, design and architecture services related to software defined infrastructure. The data centers are expected to gain potential for lowering costs, improving speeds and reducing the complexity of deploying, provisioning, and maintaining technology footprints with the software defined infrastructure. Cisco Systems Inc. is currently developing a suite of products Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI), aimed at moving software defined infrastructure beyond hardware and infrastructure into applications and business operations. Companies are now standardizing network design, procedures and hardware for stepping towards software defined infrastructure. Companies such as eBay Inc. are working to bring software-defined automation to every aspect of its infrastructure and operations.

