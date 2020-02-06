Solar Panel Recycling Market Future Regional Growth and Latest Trends | 2025

The tremendous rise in demand for solar energy in recent years has been phenomenal and it is expected to grow at a tremendous pace in the near future. Global solar photo voltic panel installations have surpassed 64 GW of energy installations in 2016 and it is expected to surpass the total installed solar capacity to a cumulative total of 310 GW by the end of 2017. Major developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil are increasing their installed solar capacity rapidly. Rooftop PV array provides a sustainable and clean source of renewable energy through its expected lifespan of 20-30 years. Year-on-year increasing installations of solar panels would end up eventually in landfilling which would create environmental problems in later stages.

Most PV solar panels consist of heavy metals, such as lead and cadmium, which can potentially contaminate the environment and can degrade soil and air quality, when released through landfill or open burning. Some hybrid solar cells contain rare elements such as indium and gallium. Loss of these rare earth elements through indiscriminate disposal could result in permanent depletion of these substances in the future.

Solar panel recycling is a difficult task, as solar PV units are assembled by using multiple materials such as glass, which is utilized to make the front cover of most PV panels, Panel frame is usually made from aluminum, sealing agents, copper, lead, cadmium, and gallium. It is necessary to separate and recover these materials with minimal loss and damage of material for proper recycling of solar PV panels. The recycled/recovered materials can then be employed again to manufacture new solar panels or for other industrial applications. Increase in the volume of decomposed PV panels combined with strict environmental laws can boost efficient and effective recycling, which is likely to further drive the expansion of the global solar panel recycling market.

Leading players operating in the global solar panel recycling market are REMA PV Systems, Envaris, ECS Refining, Reiling Glass Recycling, Eiki Shoji Ltd, Chaoqiang Silicon Material, Suzhou Shangyunda Electronics, Darfon Electronics Corporation, Rinovasol, PV Recycling, LLC, Silcontel, Cellnex Energy, First Solar, IG Solar Private, and Canadian Solar. Global shift of focus from usage of fossil fuels toward utilizing renewable energy sources is further complementing the expansion of the solar panel recycling market.