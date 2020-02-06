Solar Power Meters Market Trends, Share, Scope, and Research Insights by 2027

Global Solar Power Meters Market – Introduction

Solar power meters, also known as pyranometer, are used to measure power per unit area of solar radiation flux density (W/m2).

Solar power meters measure the display of real-time photovoltaic (PV) energy production data from a photovoltaic (PV) system.

Solar power meters are used to measure the transmission and solar power up to 2000 W/m2, 634BTU.

Furthermore, solar power meters are used in various applications such as verification and calculation of the heat or heating reduction caused by direct sunlight, and solar power research for placement location of the solar water heater or solar panels.

Besides, solar power meters are used to measure solar power range from 400 to 1100 nanometers. Solar power meters are essentially used to calculate overall efficiency, energy, and placement of solar systems.

Moreover, a solar power meter is used in a solar panel site for installation, inspection, surveying, and monitoring as well as for solar energy research. Solar power meters are designed for environmental monitoring of sunlight intensity, so as to compare the intensity of sunlight with the efficiency of solar panels.

Global Solar Power Meters Market – Dynamics

Key Drivers of the Global Solar Power Meters Market

Rising industrialization in developing and developed countries is expected to drive the solar power meters market during the forecast period

Moreover, solar power meters are utilized in measuring solar radiation, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for solar power meters worldwide.

Increasing adoption of solar power meters in construction activities across the world is expected to accelerate the growth of the solar power meters market over the forecast period 2019- 2027.

Continuous rise in automobile production is also an important factor boosting the global solar power meters market.

Consistent rise in demand for solar energy due to sustainable development is expected to propel the global solar power meters market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to hold significant share of the global solar power meters market

In terms of region, the global solar power meters market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant share of the global solar power meters market during the forecast period due to rise in construction activities owing to increasing population in the region

The solar power meters market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period due to expansion of construction and manufacturing sectors in the region. This in turn is expected to propel the market in Europe in the next few years.

North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the global solar power meters market due to increasing demand for solar power meters in construction and manufacturing industries.

Global Solar Power Meters Market – Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the solar power meters market are increasingly investing in research and development activities to develop new and innovative techniques to manufacture solar power meters. The solar power meters market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous manufacturers in developed and developing regions. Furthermore, manufacturers are striving to gain a competitive edge by increased product differentiation.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global solar power meters market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25% to 30% share of the market. Key players operating in the global solar power meters market include:

Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Amprobe

Megger

HT Italia S.r.l.

Fluke Corporation

Canstar Blue Pty Ltd

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

PCE Deutschland GmbH

Omega Engineering Inc.

