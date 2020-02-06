The LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2025 | Key Players: 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project), 5G-PPP, Abu Dhabi Police

A new market study on Global The LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Graphs is released that will provide complete assessment of the Market and covers evolving trends, current scenario analysis and growth factors, and industry validated market data. The research study provides market breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable) and price history estimates for Global The LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G . Some are the key players from the coverage that are also part of the study are 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project), 5G-PPP, Abu Dhabi Police, Accelerated Concepts, Accelleran, Adax, Affirmed Networks, Airspan Networks, Airvana, Alcatel-Lucent, Altiostar Networks, Apple, Arcadyan Technology Corporation, Argela, ARItel, Artemis Networks etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2219840-the-lte-lte-advanced-5g-ecosystem-2

Summary

As a natural upgrade path for carriers from the previously detached GSM, CDMA and TD-SCDMA ecosystems, LTE has emerged as the first truly global mobile communications standard. Commonly marketed as the “4G” standard, LTE promises to provide higher data rates and lower latency at a much lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) than 3G technologies.

The TCO and performance is further enhanced by deployment of small cells and the LTE-Advanced standard. LTE-Advanced or simply LTE-A is a further enhancement to LTE which improves performance and data rates using features such as the aggregation of carriers, interference management and advanced antenna techniques.

With over 265 fully commercial network launches, LTE adoption has considerably gained momentum throughout the globe, and a number of carriers have already deployed LTE-A features such as carrier aggregation. The Research estimates that LTE service revenues will account for $103 Billion in 2014. Revenues are further expected to grow at a CAGR of 40% over the next 6 years.

Driven by these revenue prospects, operators continue to aggressively invest in LTE infrastructure, encompassing macrocell base stations (eNBs), small cells and EPC/mobile core equipment. LTE infrastructure spending is expected to account for nearly $15 Billion by the end of 2014.

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2219840

While LTE and LTE-A deployments are still underway, wireless carriers and vendors have already embarked on R&D projects to develop 5G standards, which offer even higher data rates than LTE-A. HTF Research predicts that fully commercial 5G services will be rolled out by the end of 2020.

The “LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Ecosystem: 2014 – 2020 – Infrastructure, Devices, Subscriptions & Operator Revenue” report presents an in-depth assessment of the LTE, LTE-A and emerging 5G ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, operator revenue potential, infrastructure/device deployment commitments, future roadmap, value chain, vendor market share and strategies. The report also presents revenue and shipment market size and forecasts for both infrastructure and devices, along with subscription and service revenue projections for the LTE market as a whole, as well as separate projections for the TD-LTE and LTE FDD sub-markets from 2014 through to 2020. Historical figures are also presented for 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

The Following 161 Companies are Covered in this report.

3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project), 5G-PPP, Abu Dhabi Police, Accelerated Concepts, Accelleran, Adax, Affirmed Networks, Airspan Networks, Airvana, Alcatel-Lucent, Altiostar Networks, Apple, Arcadyan Technology Corporation, Argela, ARItel, Artemis Networks, ASOCS, ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute), ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer), AT&T, AT&T Mobility, Athonet, Axxcelera Broadband Wireless, BaiCells, BBK Electronics Corporation, Beach Energy, Belkin International, BlackBerry, Brocade Communications Systems, BT Group, Busan Transportation Corporation, Casa Systems, China Mobile, China Southern Power Grid, Cisco Systems, CommAgility, CommScope, Connectem , Contela, Coolpad, Core Network Dynamics, Datang Group, Datang Mobile, D-Link Corporation, Dovado, DT (Deutsche Telekom), Eden Rock Communications , EE, Ericsson, Etisalat, ETRI (Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute), Facebook, Fraunhofer Fokus, Fujitsu, Gemtek Technology Company, GENBAND, General Dynamics Corporation , General Dynamics Mission Systems

….Continued

Key Findings:

The report has the following Key Findings:

• In 2014 wireless carriers will pocket nearly $103 Billion from commercial LTE service revenues

• LTE and LTE-Advanced service revenues are further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 40% over the next 6 years, eventually accounting for $672 Billion by the end of 2020

• By 2020 nearly 50% of all LTE subscriptions will be on LTE-Advanced networks

• Samsung and Apple lead LTE-enabled smartphone shipments with a combined market share of 73%

• LTE infrastructure spending is expected to account for nearly $15 Billion by the end of 2014. This includes spending on LTE macrocells, small cells and EPC/mobile core equipment

• Huawei and Ericsson lead the LTE infrastructure market with a combined market share of 44%

• Samsung is expected to significantly increase its stake in LTE infrastructure contracts, and eventually become a Tier-1 vendor by 2017

• Wireless carriers and vendors will spend at least $1 Billion per annum in R&D spending to drive standardization and commercialization of 5G technology

Topics Covered:

The report covers the following topics:

• LTE and LTE-A ecosystem

• 5G technology, initiatives and R&D commitments

• LTE infrastructure (FDD/TDD macrocell base stations, small cells & EPC)

• LTE devices (smartphones and other form factors)

• LTE subscriptions and service revenue (FDD and TDD)

• LTE infrastructure and device vendor market share

• LTE operator reviews and network deployment case studies

• LTE Broadcast (eMBMS) and VoLTE

• Market drivers and barriers

• Wireless network infrastructure industry roadmap and value chain

• Company profiles and strategies of LTE ecosystem players

• Market analysis and forecasts from 2014 till 2020

Historical Revenue & Forecast Segmentation:

Market forecasts and historical revenue/unit shipment/subscription figures are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

• LTE Infrastructure Shipments & Revenue TD-LTE Macrocell eNodeBs (eNBs)

LTE FDD Macrocell eNBs

LTE FDD Small Cells

TD-LTE Small Cells

EPC

• LTE Device Shipments & Revenue

TD-LTE

LTE FDD

Form Factor (Embedded Cards, Consumer Gadgets, Netbooks, Pcs, Routers, Smartphones, Tablets and USB Dongles)

• LTE Subscriptions and Operator Service Revenue TD-LTE LTE FDD

The following regional and country markets are also covered:

• Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

• Top 20 Country Markets

Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, UK and USA

Key Questions Answered:

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

• How big is the LTE, LTE-A and 5G ecosystem?

• How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

• What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

• What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

• Who are the key LTE infrastructure and device vendors and what are their strategies?

• How much are vendors and operators investing in LTE?

• What is the outlook for LTE-A adoption?

• What is the outlook for eMBMS and VoLTE services?

• How will LTE FDD investments compare with TD-LTE?

• What opportunities exist for LTE small cells?

• How will LTE ARPU evolve overtime?

• Which countries will see the highest number of LTE subscriptions?

• How much will vendors and operators invest in 5G R&D?

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2219840-the-lte-lte-advanced-5g-ecosystem-2

Table of Contents

1 Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Topics Covered

1.3 Forecast Segmentation

1.4 Key Questions Answered

1.5 Key Findings

1.6 Methodology

1.7 Target Audience

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned

2 Chapter 2: LTE & LTE-Advanced Ecosystem

2.1 Mobile Broadband Growth

2.2 LTE Technology & Market Momentum

2.2.1 What is LTE?

2.2.2 Architectural Overview & Components

2.2.3 Underlying Technologies & Key Performance Metrics of LTE

2.2.4 Choice of Spectrum Bands

2.2.5 Overtaking WiMAX as the Dominant 4G Standard

2.2.6 Providing an Upgrade Path for Both 3GPP and 3GPP2 Mobile Operators

2.2.7 An Established Market: Over 500 Commercial Deployments

2.2.8 Motivation for LTE-Advanced

2.3 What is LTE-Advanced?

2.3.1 Carrier Aggregation

2.3.2 Optimizing Small Cell Performance

2.3.3 eICIC (Enhanced Inter-Cell Interference Coordination)

2.3.4 Higher Order MIMO

2.3.5 CoMP (Coordinated Multipoint)

2.3.6 Unlicensed Spectrum

2.4 Key Market Drivers: What Factors Are Driving LTE and LTE-Advanced Investments?

2.4.1 Growing Traffic Capacity Demands

2.4.2 Competitive Operator Landscape: Seizing the $1.3 Trillion Opportunity

2.4.3 LTE Value Proposition: Network Performance and Cost Savings

2.4.4 Flexible Spectrum & Spectral Efficiency

2.4.5 Address 2G/3G Legacy Network Congestion

2.4.6 Seamless Interoperability with Legacy Networks

2.4.7 Strategic Choice for CDMA & WiMAX Operators: Join Mainstream Ecosystem

2.4.8 Bringing Broadband to the Masses: Enabling Cheap Mobile Broadband Connectivity

2.4.9 Growing Interest from Vertical Markets

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2219840-the-lte-lte-advanced-5g-ecosystem-2

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

[wp-rss-aggregator]