The Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market to Witness Excellent Growth By 2025 | Players Eden Rock Communications, EE, EENA (European Emergency Number Association)

Summary

Due to the bandwidth limitations of their traditional voice-centric LMR (Land Mobile Radio) networks, public safety agencies are keen to leverage commercial cellular network technology to support their growing broadband application needs. Considering its thriving ecosystem, spectrum flexibility and performance metrics, LTE has emerged as the leading candidate for public safety mobile broadband networks. In addition, with the recent approval of the MCPTT (Mission Critical Push to Talk) voice standard as part of 3GPP Release 13, LTE has also become an attractive substitute for providing LMR-like voice services.

The Qatar Ministry of Interior made headlines when it deployed a private 800 Mhz LTE network in 2012. Since then, numerous public safety LTE networks have sprung up across the globe, including the UAE, China, Laos, Turkey and Kenya. Several early adopter LTE deployments are also operational in the United States, as part of the planned FirstNet nationwide public safety broadband network. While most initial public safety LTE investments are limited to small-scale networks, nationwide rollouts in the United States and South Korea are expected to trigger significant large-scale investments throughout the globe.

The European market is largely dominated by MVNO arrangements, such as the UK Home Office’s ESN (Emergency Services Network) program that will use EE’s commercial LTE network to deliver prioritized mission critical voice and data services for the UK’s public safety agencies. As part of the program, EE is enhancing its existing network with additional sites, satellite backhaul and a dedicated mobile core for first responders, among other investments.

Driven by the thriving ecosystem, HTF Research estimates that annual investments on public safety LTE infrastructure will reach $600 Million by the end of 2016. The market, which includes base stations (eNBs), mobile core and transport networking gear, is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 33% over the next four years. By 2020, these infrastructure investments will be complemented by over 4.4 Million LTE device shipments, including smartphones, rugged handheld terminals and vehicular routers.

The “Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market: 2016 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the global public safety LTE market, besides touching upon the wider LMR and mobile broadband industries. In addition to covering the business case, challenges, technology, spectrum allocation, industry roadmap, value chain, deployment case studies, vendor products, strategies, standardization initiatives and applications ecosystem for public safety LTE, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for mobile broadband, LMR and public safety LTE subscriptions from 2016 till 2030. Also covered are public safety LTE service revenues, over both private and commercial networks. In addition, the report presents revenue forecasts for public safety LTE infrastructure, devices, integration services and management solutions.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report, as well as a list and associated details of over 90 global public safety LTE network commitments (as of Q2’2016).

List 506 of Companies Mentioned

3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project), Aaeon, Abu Dhabi Police, Accelleran, AceAxis, ACMA (Australian Communications and Media Authority), Aculab, Adax, ADCOM911 (Adams County Communications Center), ADRF (Advanced RF Technologies), Advantech, Advantech Wireless, Aeroflex, Affarii Technologies, Affirmed Networks, Agile Networks, Airbus Defence and Space, Airbus Group, Air-Lynx, Airspan Networks, Airvana, Airwave Solutions, Ajman Police, Alcatel-Lucent, Altiostar Networks, Amdocs, Anite, Anritsu Corporation, APCO International (Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials), Apple, ARASKOM, Arcadyan, Argela, Aricent, ARItel, Arqiva, Artemis Networks, Aselsan, ASOCS, ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute), ASTRID, ASTRO Solutions, Asus (ASUSTeK Computer), AT&T, Athena Wireless Communications, Athonet, ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions), Atlas Telecom, Avanti Communications Group , Avaya, AVI, Aviat Networks, Avtec, Axell Wireless, Axis Communications, Axis Teknologies, Axxcelera Broadband Wireless, BAE Systems, BandRich, Barrett Communications, BASE (Belgium), Baylin Technologies, BayRICS (Bay Area Regional Interoperable Communications Systems Authority), BayWEB (Bay Area Wireless Enhanced Broadband system), BFDX, Bilbao Metro, Bird Technologies, Bittium Corporation, Black Box Corporation, Blackhawk Imaging, Blackned, Bluebird, Boise Police Department, Bosch Security Systems, Brazilian Army, Bridgewater, Broadcom, Brocade Communications Systems, BT Group, BTI Wireless, C4i, CalAmp Corporation, Calgary Police Service, Camden County Public Safety, Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance, Casio Computer Company, Catalyst Communications, Caterpillar, Cavium, CCI (Communication Components Inc.), CCI (Competitive Companies, Inc.), CCI (Crown Castle International), CCSA (China Communications Standards Association), CCTI (Catalyst Communications Technologies, Inc.),

….Continued

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

• Business case for public safety LTE and mobile broadband services, including key benefits and challenges

• Technology, economics, trends, commercial commitments and deployment case studies

• List of public safety LTE engagements worldwide

• Public safety LTE infrastructure, devices and applications

• Industry roadmap, value chain and standardization initiatives

• Spectrum allocation, deployment models and funding strategies

• Profiles and strategies of over 260 ecosystem players including public safety system integrators and LTE infrastructure/device OEMs

• TCO analysis of private and commercial public safety LTE deployments

• Military and tactical LTE deployments

• Public safety LTE base station (eNB) form factor analysis

• Exclusive interview transcripts from 5 key ecosystem players: Ericsson, Airbus Defence and Space, Sepura, Aricent and Parallel Wireless

• Strategic recommendations for vendors, system integrators, public safety agencies and mobile operators

• Market analysis and forecasts from 2016 till 2030 Forecast Segmentation Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories: Public Safety LTE Infrastructure

Submarkets

• RAN (Radio Access Network)

• EPC (Evolved Packet Core) and Policy

• Mobile Backhaul and Transport RAN Base Station (eNB) Mobility Categories

• Fixed Base Stations

• Transportable Base Stations

RAN Base Station (eNB) Cell Size Categories

• Macrocells

• Small Cells

Transportable RAN Base Station (eNB) Form Factor Categories

• NIB (Network-in-a-Box)

• VNS (Vehicle Network System)

• SOW (System-on-Wheels)

• Airborne Platforms

Public Safety LTE Management & Integration Solutions Submarkets

• Network Integration & Testing

• Device Management & User Services

• Managed Services, Operations & Maintenance

• Cybersecurity

Public Safety LTE Devices

Submarkets

• Private LTE

• Commercial LTE

Form Factor Categories

• Smartphones & Handportable Terminals

• Vehicle Mount Routers & Terminals

• Tablets & Notebook Pcs

• USB Dongles & Others

Public Safety LTE Subscriptions & Service Revenue Submarkets

• Private LTE

• Commercial LTE

Public Safety User Subscriptions over Private Mobile Broadband Submarkets

• Private LTE

• Private WiMAX

Public Safety User Subscriptions over Commercial Mobile Broadband Submarkets

• 3G

• WiMAX

• LTE

• 5G & Beyond

LMR Subscriptions

Submarkets

• Analog

• DMR

• dPMR, NXDN & PDT

• P25

• TETRA

• Tetrapol

• Others

LMR Data Subscriptions

Submarkets

• P25 – Phase 1

• P25 – Phase 2

• TETRA

• TEDS

• Tetrapol

• Others

Public Safety LTE Applications

Submarkets

• Video Applications

• GIS, AVLS and Mapping

• Mobile VPN Access & Security

• CAD (Computer Aided Dispatching)

• Remote Database Access

• Telemetry and Remote Diagnostics

• Bulk Multimedia/Data Transfers

• PTT & Voice over LTE

• Situational Awareness Applications Regional Segmentation

• Asia Pacific

• Eastern Europe

• Latin & Central America

• Middle East & Africa

• North America

• Western Europe

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

• How big is the public safety LTE opportunity?

• What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

• How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

• What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

• Which regions and submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

• How does standardization impact the adoption of LTE for public safety applications?

• When will MCPTT and proximity services see large scale proliferation?

• What is the status of private LTE rollouts and public safety MVNO offerings across the globe?

• What opportunities exist for commercial mobile operators and MVNOs in the public safety LTE market?

• Is there a market for 400 Mhz LTE networks?

• What are the prospects of tactical, vehicle-mounted and airborne LTE eNB platforms?

• How can public safety agencies leverage unused spectrum resources to fund private LTE networks?

• What strategies should system integrators and vendors adopt to remain competitive?

Key Findings

The report has the following Key Findings:

• Research estimates that annual investments on public safety LTE infrastructure will reach $600 Million by the end of 2016. The market, which includes base stations (eNBs), mobile core and transport networking gear, is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 33% over the next four years.

• By 2020, these infrastructure investments will be complemented by over 4.4 Million LTE device shipments, including smartphones, rugged handheld terminals and vehicular routers.

• Following the Qatar Ministry of Interior’s private 800 Mhz LTE network deployment in 2012, multiple private LTE rollouts are underway by security forces throughout the oil rich GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region, including the Abu Dhabi and Dubai police forces.

• Driven by nationwide public safety LTE network rollouts in the United States and South Korea, the North America and Asia Pacific regions will account for nearly 70% of all public safety LTE investments over the next four years.

• Almost all major LMR industry players are leveraging partnerships with established LTE infrastructure OEMs such as Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei and Samsung, to offer end-to-end LTE solutions.

• Consolidation efforts are continuing to take place throughout the industry, particularly among the largest LTE infrastructure OEMs and public safety system integrators.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Executive Summary

Topics Covered

Forecast Segmentation

Key Questions Answered

Key Findings

Methodology

Target Audience

Companies & Organizations Mentioned

Chapter 2: An Overview of the Public Safety Mobile Broadband Market Narrowband LMR (Land Mobile Radio) Systems in Public Safety LMR Market Size

Analog LMR

DMR

dPMR, NXDN & PDT

P25

TETRA

Tetrapol

Other LMR Technologies

The Perceived Role of Mobile Broadband in Public Safety Scenarios The Limitations of LMR Data Capabilities

Mobile Broadband for Public Safety

Partnerships with Commercial Mobile Operators Private LTE and WiMAX Deployments

How Big is the Mobile Broadband Market? Will the Public Safety Segment Witness the Same Level of Growth as the Consumer Segment? What are the Growth Drivers?

Will LMR Systems Continue to Support Mission-Critical Voice? The Use of Commercial Mobile Broadband Technology for Public Safety Why LTE?

…

Chapter 3: Industry Roadmap & Value Chain Industry Roadmap

2011 – 2014: Small-Scale Private LTE Rollouts 2015 – 2019: Early Nationwide Rollouts & Maturation of Standards 2020 & Beyond: Large Scale Proliferation with Native Mission-Critical Capabilities Value Chain

Enabling Technology Providers

RAN, Mobile Core & Transport Infrastructure OEMs Device OEMs System Integrators

Application Developers

Test, Measurement & Performance Specialists Mobile Operators MVNOs

Public Safety Agencies

Chapter 4: Review of Major Public Safety LTE Engagements FirstNet (First Responder Network Authority) Funding Prospects & Strategies

Proposed Revenue Model

Seeking Partnerships

Technical Constraints

Moving Towards the Applications Ecosystem Status of “Early Builder” Ventures

LA-RICS (Los Angeles Regional Interoperable Communications System) ADCOM-911 (Adams County Communication Center) State of New Mexico

JerseyNet

Harris County

…

Chapter 5: Public Safety LTE and Mobile Broadband Applications Ecosystem Mobile Video

Mobile Broadband and Seamless Mobile VPN Access GIS, AVLS and Mapping

CAD (Computer Aided Dispatching)

Remote Database Access

Telemetry and Remote Diagnostics

Bulk Multimedia/Data Transfers

Situational Awareness Applications

PTT over LTE

The Present State of the Market: What’s on Offer The Numbers: How Big is the Public Safety LTE Applications Ecosystem?

Chapter 6: Key Ecosystem Players

Aaeon Technology

Accelleran

AceAxis

Aculab

Adax

ADRF (Advanced RF Technologies)

Advantech

Advantech Wireless

Affarii Technologies

Affirmed Networks

Airbus Defence and Space

Air-Lynx

Airspan Networks

Altiostar Networks

Amdocs

Anritsu Corporation

Arcadyan Technology Corporation

Argela

Aricent

ARItel

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2219774-the-public-safety-lte-mobile-broadband-market-1

