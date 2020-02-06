Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” According to the report, the global truck mounted concrete pump market is projected to reach US$ 8.5 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period.

According to the report, the global truck mounted concrete pump market is likely to be driven by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific is expected to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 8.57% between 2018 and 2026.

Truck mounted concrete pump has been gaining popularity in construction industry due to its advantages such as precise transfer of liquid concrete, computer control robotic arm, requirement of less manpower, and high volume transferring capacity is minimum time with perfection. Adoption of advanced construction machinery in order to achieve quality in minimum time, shortage of skilled labor, and short time period are likely to use truck mounted concrete pump in construction industry. Furthermore, reliable operation with long service life at minimum operational cost, efficient operation through innovative pumps, and sturdy body are prompting operators to prefer truck mounted pumps for better quality in pouring concrete at higher accuracy.

Expansion of the construction industry across the globe is anticipated to drive the truck mounted concrete pump market during the forecast period. Better business conditions for the construction industry across the globe, especially in developing countries, owing to decline in interest rates, residential home construction projects, long-term development projects such as dam construction, highway road constructions, development of business parks, rapid urbanization and growth in industrialization are likely to positively impact the construction industry. This in turn is anticipated to drive the truck mounted concrete pump market during the forecast period.

In terms of type, the global truck mounted concrete pump market has been split into boom or truck mounted pump, trailer, line, or stationary pump, and specialized usage pump. Boom or truck mounted pump segment holds a major share of market. Boom or truck mounted concrete pump supplies liquid concrete in short duration of time with higher accuracy. Moreover, it also helps maintain the concrete strength. Furthermore, usage of the boom concrete pump is a highly efficient way of pouring large volume of concrete. Considering the advantages and operation efficiency, the boom or truck mounted pump segment is likely to expand at a significant rate, which in turn is anticipated to drive the truck mounted concrete pump market during the forecast period. Likewise, stationary concrete pump requires separate pipeline in order to carry concrete. Stationary pumps transfer the concrete at a lower speed, as compared to boom or truck mounted concrete pump; therefore, it is utilized in those applications that require smaller volume of pumping, such as swimming pool and small home concrete slabs. Specialized pumps are employed very rarely for specialized job sites such as mining and tunnel projects.

