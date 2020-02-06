Variable Speed Drive Market to 2027 – Crompton Greaves, Danfoss, Schneider, Yaskawa Electric, WEG, Rockwell Automation

Variable Speed Drive regulates the rotational force and speed of the electric motor by altering the frequency of the power being provided to the motor. Motors are widely used in offices and industries. Motors perform in various machines such as power plant fans, sewage and irrigation pumps, milking machines, and paper machines. Moreover, variable speed drive is crucial components in electrical devices such as compressor, pump, conveyor, fan, and devices. Compared to other motor controllers, the installation of a variable speed drive is much more comfortable.

Rising demand for energy-efficient devices and an increase in urbanization in emerging markets are the major factors driving the growth of the variable speed drive market. However, high cost related to the motors and its maintenance is expected to restrain the growth of the variable speed drive market. The advantage such as reduced voltage sag, controlled initial current that extends the life of the motor, and controlled acceleration fascinates industries to adopt variable speed drives.

The key players influencing the market are:

– ABB Ltd.

– Crompton Greaves

– Danfoss

– Emerson Electric

– General Electric

– Rockwell Automation, Inc.

– Schneider

– Siemens AG

– WEG

– Yaskawa Electric Corporation

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Variable Speed Drive

Compare major Variable Speed Drive providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Variable Speed Drive providers

Profiles of major Variable Speed Drive providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Variable Speed Drive -intensive vertical sectors

The global Variable speed drive market is segmented on the basis of voltage, type, power, applications, end-user. On the basis of voltage, the market is segmented as low voltage, medium voltage. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as AC drives, DC drives, servo drives. On the basis of power, the market is segmented as micro-power drives, low-power drives, medium-power drives, high-power drives. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as pumps, fans, compressors, conveyors, others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as oil and gas, industrial, infrastructure, power generation.

Variable Speed Drive Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Variable Speed Drive Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Variable Speed Drive\ market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Variable Speed Drive\ market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Variable Speed Drive market is provided.

