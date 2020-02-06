Wearable Technology Market Demand, Industry Trends By Top Players JINS (JIN CO.), Johnson & Johnson, Joyray Technology

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title “The Wearable Technology Ecosystem: 2019 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals and Forecasts”. This report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Wearable Technology Market. The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the Global Wearable Technology . This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Some of the Major Companies Profiled in the reports are JINS (JIN CO.), Johnson & Johnson, Joyray Technology, Kairos Watches, Kapture, KeldD, Ki Performance, Kinderl, Kinematix, Kiwi Wearable Technologies, KMS Solutions, Kokoon, Kopin Corporation, KoruLab, Kreyos, Kronoz, Kuaiwear, L-3 Communications, Lark Technologies, Laster Technologies, Leaf Healthcare, LeapFrog Enterprises, Lenovo, Lepow, LG Electronics, LifeBEAM etc.

Summary

While wearable technology has been utilized in vertical sectors such as the military and healthcare industries for many years, ongoing advances have triggered a major resurgence of the concept, particularly among the consumer community. Key enabling technologies including low cost sensors, wireless connectivity, active materials and energy have converged to make wearable technology mainstream.

With the continued miniaturization of enabling technologies, wearable devices have hit the mass market in a diverse variety of form factors, ranging from glasses to even jewelry.

Driven by the ability to interconnect with key modern trends of healthcare, fitness, messaging and socialization, the wearable technology ecosystem is attracting significant levels of interest. Companies as varied as smartphone OEMs, mobile operators, health insurers and retailers are circling the ecosystem alongside tiny startups, all vying for a stake.

HTF Research estimates that wearable device shipments will grow at a CAGR of 29% between 2016 and 2020. By 2020, wearable devices will represent a market worth $40 Billion with over 240 Million annual unit shipments.

The “Wearable Technology Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the wearable technology ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, investment potential, consumer & vertical market opportunities, use cases, future roadmap, value chain, case studies, vendor market share and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for wearable device shipments and revenue from 2016 through to 2030. The forecasts are further segmented for 7 device form factor submarkets, 7 vertical markets, 6 regions and 73 countries.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

The Following 465 Companies are Covered in this report.

270 Vision, 3L Labs, 4DForce, 4iii Innovations, 9Solutions, Abbot Laboratories, Acer, AcousticSheep, Active Mind Technology, Adidas, AGPtek, AirType, Alcatel, Amazon, Ambit Networks, AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Amiigo, Amulyte, Aplus, Appirio, Apple, ARA (Applied Research Associates), Arc Wearables, Archos, ARM Holdings, Arrow Technologies, Arubixs, ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer), AT&T, Atellani, Atheer Labs, Atlas Wearables, Augmendix, Avegant, AVG, BAE Systems, Baidu, Barclays, Basis (Basis Science), Beddit, Behavioral Technology Group, Bellabeat, BI (GEO Group), BIA Sport, Biosensics, BIT (Blue Infusion Technologies), Bitbanger Labs, Blocks Wearables, Bmorn, bOMDIC, Bondara (Nagook), Boston Scientific Corporation, BRAGI, Breitling, Brilliantservice, Broadcom, Brother Industries, BSX Atheletics, BTS Bioengineering, Bulgari, Caeden, Cambridge Temperature Concepts, Casio, Catapult Sports, Chronos Wearables, Circle Garage, Citizen, Cityzen Sciences, Codoon, CommandWear, CompeGPS, Connect America, ConnecteDevice, Control VR, Cooey, Cool Shirt Systems, Cordon, Creoir, CSR, Cuff, Cyberdyne, DAQRI, Dell, Dexcom, Dialog Semiconductor, DIGICare Technology, Digitsole, Disney, DK Tek Innovations, DorsaVi (ASX), Dreamtrap Commercials, Dubai Police, Ducere Technologies, EB Sport Group, Ekso Bionics, Electric Foxy, Emanuel Ungaro, Emotiv Systems, Empatica, Enjoy S.R.L, Epson (Seiko Epson Corporation), EuroTech, Evena Medical, Everfind, Exelis, Exetech, EyeTap, Facebook, FashionTEQ, Fat Shark, Fatigue Science, FiiSmart, Filip Technologies, Finis, FitBark, Fitbit, Fitbug, FitLinxx, Flextronics, Florida State University, Flyfit, Force Impact Technologies, Fossil Group, FOVE, Foxtel, Free Wavz, Fujitsu, Garmin, GEAK (Shanda Group), Gemalto, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Geopalz, GestureLogic, Ginger.io, GlassUp, Glofaster, GN Store Nord, Google, GoPro, GOQii, Gucci, Guess, HealBe, HereO, Hexoskin (Carre Technologies), Hollywog

….Continued

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

• Wearable technology ecosystem

• Market drivers and barriers

• Enabling technologies and operating systems for wearable devices

• Standardization and regulation landscape

• Wearable technology industry roadmap and value chain

• Assessment of vertical market opportunities and use cases for consumer, healthcare, professional sports, retail & hospitality, military, public safety and 8 other verticals

• Case studies of wearable technology deployments

• Company profiles and strategies of over 440 wearable technology ecosystem players

• Wearable device vendor market share

• Prospects of smartphone OEMs and wireless chipset suppliers in the wearable technology ecosystem

• Impact of 5G, NB-IoT and LTE Direct on wearable technology

• Strategic recommendations for enabling technology providers, wearable device OEMs, vertical market players, application developers and mobile operators

• Market analysis and forecasts from 2016 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts on are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Vertical Submarkets

• Consumer

• Healthcare

• Professional Sports

• Retail & Hospitality

• Military

• Public Safety

• Others

Form Factor Submarkets

• Smart Bands

• Smart Watches

• Smart Glasses

• Smart Clothing

• Smart Jewelry

• Heads-up Displays

• Others

Regional Markets

• Asia Pacific

• Eastern Europe

• Latin & Central America

• Middle East & Africa

• North America

• Western Europe

Country Markets

• 73 Country level markets: Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, UAE, UK, Ukraine, Uruguay, USA, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Vietnam

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

• How big is the wearable technology ecosystem?

• How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

• What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

• What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

• Who are the key wearable device vendors and what are their strategies?

• How much are vertical enterprises investing in wearable devices?

• What opportunities exist for wireless chipset suppliers in the wearable technology ecosystem?

• How can mobile operators capitalize on the growing popularity of smart watches, fitness bands, smart glasses and other wearable devices?

• Which countries, regions and verticals will see the highest percentage of wearable device shipments?

• Which sports category will see the highest level of wearable technology integration?

Key Findings

The report has the following Key Findings:

• HTF Research estimates that wearable device shipments will grow at a CAGR of 29% between 2016 and 2020. By 2020, wearable devices will represent a market worth $40 Billion with over 240 Million annual unit shipments.

• Leading smartphone OEMs, Apple and Samsung, are replicating their success in the OS powered smart watch arena with a combined market share of nearly 75%.

• As wearable device OEMs seek to minimize dependence on hardware sales, new business models are beginning to emerge, particularly in the enterprise space. For example, specialist vendors such as Catapult are offering subscription based services to sports teams, which combine wearable sensors, cloud-based software and analytics.

• HTF Research estimates that wearable devices will help mobile operators drive over $13 Billion in service revenue by the end of 2020, following a CAGR of nearly 32% between 2016 and 2020.

• The market is ripe for acquisitions of pure-play wearable technology startups, as competition heats up between consumer and vertical centric OEMs.

Table of Contents

1 Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Topics Covered

1.3 Forecast Segmentation

1.4 Key Questions Answered

1.5 Key Findings

1.6 Methodology

1.7 Target Audience

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned

2 Chapter 2: An Overview of Wearable Technology

2.1 What is Wearable Technology?

2.2 Device Classification

2.2.1 Head-Worn Devices

2.2.2 Wrist-Worn Devices

2.2.3 Leg and Ankle-Worn Devices

2.2.4 Arm, Chest and Neck-Worn Devices

2.2.5 Smart Clothing & Jewelry

2.2.6 In-Body Wearables

2.3 Enabling Technologies

2.3.1 MEMS & Sensors

2.3.2 BT-LE (Bluetooth Low Energy) & Wi-Fi

2.3.3 Voice Recognition

2.3.4 Lowed Powered Wireless SoCs

2.3.5 RFID & NFC

2.3.6 GPS & Navigation Technology

2.3.7 Energy Harvesting

2.3.8 Ergonomics & Materials Science

2.3.9 Augmented Reality

2.4 Market Growth Drivers

2.4.1 Proliferation of Smartphones

2.4.2 Advances in Enabling Technologies & Components

2.4.3 Interest from New Market Segments

2.4.4 Human Centric Assistance

2.4.5 Meaningful Analytics & Tracking

2.4.6 Venture Capital, Crowdfunding & Corporate Investments

2.4.7 Endorsement by Major Mobile OEMs

2.5 Market Barriers

2.5.1 High Costs

2.5.2 Power Consumption & Battery Life Issues

2.5.3 Usability & Unusual Styling

2.5.4 Potential Health Issues

2.5.5 Privacy & Security Concerns

2.5.6 Social Acceptance

3 Chapter 3: Vertical Opportunities & Use Cases

3.1 Consumer Markets

3.1.1 Infotainment & Lifestyle

3.1.1.1 Personal Assistance, Notifications & Alerts

3.1.1.2 Photography

3.1.1.3 Navigation Assistance

3.1.1.4 Smart Home Applications

3.1.1.5 Media & Entertainment

3.1.1.6 Memory Recall

3.1.2 Casual Sports & Fitness

3.1.3 Gaming

3.1.4 Pet Care

3.1.5 Child Care & Entertainment

3.1.6 Helping People with Disabilities

3.1.7 Car Insurance Claims

3.1.8 Accurate & Targeted Marketing

3.2 Healthcare

3.2.1 Remote Patient Monitoring

3.2.2 Assisted Patient Examination

3.2.3 Reducing Healthcare Costs

3.2.4 Optimizing Health Insurance Costs

3.2.5 Enhancing Medical R&D

3.3 Professional Sports

3.3.1 Sports Data Analytics

3.3.2 Enhancing Real-Time Decision Making

3.3.3 Injury Prevention

….Continued

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

