What Challenges Android Smartphones & Tablets Market May See In Next 5 Years

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Android Smartphones & Tablets Installed Base by Device Model, Form Factor, Country & Region Q2’2019” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Android Smartphones & Tablets offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Acer, Alcatel, Altek, Archos, ASUS, AUX, BBK, Casio, Changhong, Commtiva, Coolpad, Dell, Dopod, EPHONE, Fujitsu, GarminAsus, General Mobile, Gigabyte, Go Tech, Haier, HCL, Hesense, Hisense, HTC, Huawei, Hyundai, iBall etc.

Summary

Covering over 600 Tablets and Smartphones from 63 vendors, this XLS database tracks Android activations by individual device model, form factor, vendor, country and region. The target audience for this report includes handset manufacturers, application developers and mobile network operators. All variants of particular device series are individually covered in the database. As an example, for the Samsung Galaxy S series, the GT-i7500, Galaxy, GT-i9000, Galaxy S, GT-i9100, Galaxy S II, Galaxy S II LTE and all other individual variations are covered individually.

The following parameters are covered for each device model in each country and region:

• Manufacturer

• Model

• Form Factor

• Installed Base (Millions)

• Android OS Version

• Integrated Memory (MB)*

• Processor*

• Web Browsing Capabilities

• Display Size (pixels)

• Size (mm)

*Available for apporximately 70 % of all devices

The following countries are covered in this database:

• Asia Pacific: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines

• North America: US

• Western Europe: UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy • Eastern Europe: Poland

• Latin & Central America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, Guatemala, Haiti

The Following 63 Companies are Covered in this report.

Acer, Alcatel, Altek, Archos, ASUS, AUX, BBK, Casio, Changhong, Commtiva, Coolpad, Dell, Dopod, EPHONE, Fujitsu, GarminAsus, General Mobile, Gigabyte, Go Tech, Haier, HCL, Hesense, Hisense, HTC, Huawei, Hyundai, iBall, i-Mobile, INQ Mobile, Karbonn Mobiles, KT Tech, KTFT, K-Touch, Kyocera, Lava, Lenovo, LG, Micromax, Milagrow, Motorola, NEC, NGM Mobile, Olive, ONDA, OPPO, Panasonic, Pantech & Curitel, Samsung, Sharp, SK telesys, Sony, Sony Ericsson, Spice Mobiles, Toshiba, Trident, Umeox, Videocon Mobile, Viewsonic, Wentto, Yusun, Zonda, ZTE, Zync

Table of Contents

1. Android Devices Installed Base (Millions) Summary by Region & Form Factor

2. Android Tablets Installed Base (Millions) Summary by Vendor & Device Model

3. Android Smartphone & Phablets Installed Base (Millions) Summary by Vendor & Device Model

4. Android Devices Installed Base (Millions) by Re

….Continued

