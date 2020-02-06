Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market- Key Players are Ericsson, Harris Corporation, Nokia Networks, AT

Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market: Overview

Wireless broadband services technology is vital to public safety since it helps provide enhanced situational awareness from public safety entities in cases of emergency. There is an urgent need for effective wireless communications networks that can be used by emergency service organizations, such as the police and emergency medical and fire services, to respond to and prevent incidents likely to endanger people or property. Government agencies are constantly looking to expand the applications of wireless broadband in public safety, the key applications being video surveillance, emergency medical telemetry, mobile virtual private network (VPN) access, incident scene management, automated vehicle locating, and geographic information systems (GIS).

Wireless broadband enables access to site information, medical records, and various forms of data and video information that are critical for emergency responses. In the U.S., for instance, broadband technology helps improve homeland security. By establishing the foundation for the quick, real-time, and effective transmission of data, voice, or video to various public safety answering points, wireless broadband continues to enhance the country’s present 9-1-1 system.

The research report on the market for wireless broadband in public safety offers an in-depth assessment of the global market, highlighting the leading geographic, end-use, and application segments as well as the major factors driving and hampering the growth of the market.

Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market: Key Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges

There has been a significant rise in the incidence of terrorist attacks on enterprises, government headquarters, and major landmarks in recent years. The occurrence of natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, and hurricanes has also increased of late, in addition to road and air mishaps. This surge in security threats and unforeseen casualties has created major challenges for public safety organizations, driving the demand for effective security, response, and rescue measures. This has significantly boosted the importance of wireless broadband in public safety.

The rapid surge in the adoption of smartphones, portable modems, tablets, and other mobile devices, coupled with technological advancements in wireless connectivity and networks, has also acted as a major driver for the global market for wireless broadband in public safety. This market is also fueled by the growing need for faster real-time communication and data access.

The major challenge, as of now, is concern regarding security breaches. Moreover, the lack of awareness and proper infrastructure in several developing economies also acts as a key hindrance to the wireless broadband in public safety market. Other impediments include the dearth of funding, the challenge of spectrum allocation, and the dependence on analytics in evaluating information gathered during emergency situations.

