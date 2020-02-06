Wireless Network Infrastructure Market Outlook & Growth Prediction By Players Finisar Corporation, Firetide, Fortinet

A new market study on Global Wireless Network Infrastructure Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Graphs is released that will provide complete assessment of the Market and covers evolving trends, current scenario analysis and growth factors, and industry validated market data. The research study provides market breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable) and price history estimates for Global Wireless Network Infrastructure . Some are the key players from the coverage that are also part of the study are Finisar Corporation, Firetide, Fortinet, Foxcom, Front Porch, Fujitsu, Galtronics, Gemtek Technology Company, GENBAND, Genmix Technology, GigaLight (Shenzhen Gigalight Technology Company), Gilat Satellite Networks, GlobalFoundaries, GoNet Systems, Goodman Networks, Google, GrenTech (China GrenTech Corporation), GSMA, GWT (Global Wireless Technologies), Handlink Technologies, HFR etc.

Summary

The term “Wireless Network Infrastructure” has conventionally been associated with macrocell RAN (Radio Access Network) and mobile core network infrastructure. However, the scope of the term is expanding as wireless carriers increase their investments in Heterogeneous Network or HetNet infrastructure such as small cells, carrier WiFi and DAS (Distributed Antenna System) nodes, to cope with increasing capacity and coverage requirements.

In addition, wireless carriers are keen to shift towards a C-RAN (Centralized RAN) architecture, which centralizes baseband functionality to be shared across a large number of distributed radio nodes. In comparison to standalone clusters of base stations, C-RAN provides significant performance and economic benefits such as baseband pooling, enhanced coordination between cells, virtualization, network extensibility and energy efficiency.

Despite an ongoing decline in traditional macrocell RAN spending, the wider wireless network infrastructure market encompassing macrocell RAN, small cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, mobile core, backhaul and fronthaul infrastructure will continue to witness growth over the coming years. By the end of 2020, the market is expected to account for over $92 Billion in revenue. Complimenting this growth would be over $5 Billion worth of annual R&D investments on 5G mobile technology funded by regional, national government, wireless carrier and vendor initiatives.

The “Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem: 2015 – 2020 – Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier WiFi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul” report presents an in-depth assessment of 10 individual submarkets of the wireless network infrastructure opportunity. Besides analyzing key market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, investment trends, operator revenue potential, regional CapEx commitments, network rollout strategies, future roadmap, 5G R&D initiatives, value chain, vendor assessment and market share, the report also presents revenue and unit shipment forecasts for 10 submarkets from 2015 to 2020 at a regional as well as a global scale. Historical figures are also provided for 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from over 500 numeric forecasts presented in the report.

The Following 386 Companies are Covered in this report.

Key Findings:

The report has the following Key Findings:

• Despite an ongoing decline in traditional macrocell RAN spending, the wider wireless network infrastructure market will continue to witness growth over the coming years. By the end of 2020, the market will account for over $92 Billion in revenue

• Vendors are increasing their focus on profit margins. Many are already cutting staff, embracing operational excellence, evolving their new business models, acquiring niche businesses and expanding their managed services offerings

• New CapEx commitment avenues such as HetNet infrastructure and virtualization will continue to usher industry restructuring, and market consolidation

• As wireless carriers look to migrate towards scalable centralized baseband architectures, C-RAN investments will grow at a CAGR of 23% between 2015 and 2020. By the end of 2020, C-RAN investments will account for nearly $14 Billion

• Developing market growth will be a significant factor during the forecast period, with China and India seeing some of the highest levels of growth, both in terms of shipments and in the size of their installed base

• Due to investments in a single RAN technology, future LTE investments will cost much less than early investments of the technology

• Supplemented with a drive towards C-RAN and virtualization, a limited amount of hardware installation will be needed when wireless carriers upgrade to LTE-Advanced and 5G networks in the future

• By 2020, VoLTE subscriptions will surpass 700 Million, while nearly 60% of all LTE subscriptions will be served by LTE-Advanced networks

• Driven by regional, national government, wireless carrier and vendor initiatives, we expect 5G R&D and trial investments will account for nearly $5 Billion by 2020, following a CAGR of nearly 40% over the next 5 years

Topics Covered:

The report covers the following topics:

• Up-to-date coverage of market dynamics allowing wireless network infrastructure vendors to analyze opportunities and challenges of selling to wireless carriers in different regional markets

• Analysis of demand and supply of wireless infrastructure. Research includes quantitative and qualitative market assessments as well as the forecasts of investment trends, technology requirements and deployment strategies for antenna, RAN, mobile core, backhaul and fronthaul deployments

• Market analysis and forecasts for 10 individual submarkets and their subcategories: Macrocell RAN, small cell RAN, C-RAN BBU (Baseband Unit), RRH (Remote Radio Head), DAS (Distributed Antenna System), carrier WiFi, mobile core, macrocell backhaul, small cell backhaul and mobile fronthaul

• Company profiles and strategies of over 350 ecosystem players including infrastructure vendors and enabling technology providers. The report also covers vendor market share for macrocell RAN, small cell RAN, C-RAN, DAS, carrier WiFi, mobile core and backhaul

• Wireless network infrastructure value chain and future roadmap. The report also provides an assessment of the emerging 5G ecosystem, including key enabling technologies, R&D initiatives, investment commitments, vendor strategies and forecasts

• Review of mobile network CapEx commitments, network subscriptions, traffic projections and service revenue, by technology and region

• Market outlook for key technologies including TD-LTE, LTE-Advanced, VoLTE, RCS, LTE-Broadcast and LTE-U

Historical Revenue & Forecast Segmentation: Market forecasts and historical revenue/unit shipment figures are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories: Submarkets

• Macrocell RAN

• Small Cell RAN

• C-RAN BBU (Baseband Unit)

• RRH (Remote Radio Head)

• DAS (Distributed Antenna System)

• Carrier WiFi

• Mobile Core

• Macrocell Backhaul

• Small Cell Backhaul

• Mobile Fronthaul

The following regional and technology markets are also covered: Regional Markets

• Asia Pacific

• Eastern Europe

• Latin & Central America

• Middle East & Africa

• North America

• Western Europe

Technology Markets

• GSM

• CDMA/CDMA2000/EV-DO

• W-CDMA/HSPA

• LTE FDD

• TD-LTE

• WiMAX

• WiFi

Key Questions Answered:

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

• How is the 2G, 3G & 4G wireless network infrastructure market evolving by segment and region? What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

• What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

• How will the market shape for small cell, C-RAN and DAS deployments?

• Is Ethernet a feasible solution for C-RAN fronthaul?

• What are the future prospects of millimeter wave technology for backhaul, fronthaul and RAN deployments?

• How will carrier WiFi fit into future mobile network architectures for access and offload?

• Who are the key vendors in the market, what is their market share and what are their strategies?

• What strategies should be adopted by wireless carriers and infrastructure vendors to remain a dominant market force?

• Which 2G, 3G & 4G technology constitutes the highest amount of spending and how will this evolve overtime?

• How will LTE deployments proceed, and how long will GSM, W-CDMA/HSPA and CDMA technologies co-exist with LTE?

• When will WiMAX infrastructure spending diminish?

• What is the global and regional outlook for each individual sub-market including macrocell RAN, small cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, carrier WiFi, mobile core, macrocell backhaul, small cell backhaul and mobile fronthaul?

• What is the outlook for TD-LTE, LTE-Advanced, VoLTE, RCS, LTE-Broadcast and LTE-U technologies?

• Do emerging virtualization technologies such as NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) pose a threat to traditional wireless infrastructure vendors?

• How much will vendors and operators invest in 5G R&D? How low is the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) of a HetNet deployment in comparison to a homogeneous macrocell RAN network?

Table of Contents

1 Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Topics Covered

1.3 Forecast Segmentation

1.4 Key Questions Answered

1.5 Key Findings

1.6 Methodology

1.7 Target Audience

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned

2 Chapter 2: An Overview of Wireless Network Infrastructure

2.1 What is Wireless Network Infrastructure?

2.2 2G: GSM & CDMA

2.2.1 2G Trends & Developments

2.2.2 2G Market Summary

2.3 3G: W-CDMA, TD-SCDMA & CDMA2000

2.3.1 3G Trends & Developments

2.3.2 3G Market Summary

2.4 4G: LTE, LTE-Advanced & WiMAX

2.4.1 4G Trends & Developments

2.4.2 4G Market Summary

3 Chapter 3: Market Drivers, Barriers & Risks

3.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1 Mobile Subscriptions Growth

3.1.2 Smartphone & Tablet Proliferation

3.1.3 Growing Penetration of Mobile Broadband

3.1.4 Mobile Data Traffic Growth

3.1.5 Interest from Vertical Markets

3.1.6 Reducing the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership)

3.1.7 Replacement of Legacy Infrastructure: Continued Growth in Transport Networking

3.1.8 Advances in Spectrum Flexibility & Carrier Aggregation: Driving HetNet Deployments

3.1.9 Strategic Choice for CDMA & WiMAX Operators: Join Mainstream Ecosystem

3.1.10 Addressing Legacy Network Congestion

3.1.11 Bringing Broadband to the Masses

3.1.12 Trend Summary: Which Segments of the Wireless Infrastructure Market Will Witness Growth?

3.2 Barriers & Risks

4 Chapter 4: Mobile Network CapEx Review

4.1 Global Mobile Network CapEx

4.2 Regional Split

4.3 Key Operator Commitments

4.3.1 China Mobile

4.3.2 China Unicom

4.3.3 AT&T Mobility

4.3.4 Vodafone Group

4.3.5 Verizon Wireless

4.3.6 China Telecom

4.3.7 NTT DoCoMo

4.3.8 Sprint Corporation

4.3.9 SoftBank Corporation

4.3.10 T-Mobile USA

4.3.11 KDDI

4.3.12 DT (Deutsche Telekom)

4.3.13 MTS (Mobile TeleSystems)

4.3.14 Orange

5 Chapter 5: Mobile Network Subscriptions & Service Revenue Review

5.1 Global Mobile Network Subscriptions

5.2 Global Mobile Network Service Revenue

5.3 Segmentation by Technology

5.3.1 2G & 3G

5.3.2 FDD LTE

5.3.3 TD-LTE

5.3.4 WiMAX

5.3.5 5G

5.4 Regional Split

5.5 Asia Pacific

5.6 Eastern Europe

5.7 Latin & Central America

5.8 Middle East & Africa

5.9 North America

5.10 Western Europe

