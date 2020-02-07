Adaptive Security Market Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends, Forecast by 2024

In today’s modern software developing world the conventional security systems are not able to provide expected security to the dynamically changing systems which interact with varying computing environment. Organizations has been adopting and upgrading firewalls to keep pace with the threats to protect enterprise data, applications and networks. However as evolving technologies are inter-connected and integration based such as cloud and IoT based systems, the complexity of computing becomes more distributed and dynamic. So the focus of security is diverted from exterior to interior of enterprise system such as data center and cloud. The security breaches pertaining to major global organizations such as Bank of America Corporation, Target Corporation and U.S Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has led to adoption of adaptive security mechanisms by organizations (small and large) to avert attacks originating from within or outside of the organizations.

Adaptive security automatically evolves and changes with the environment to uninterruptedly inspect the computing environment it is protecting. The adaptive security system is an integrated design of hardware and software to provide security at the core of infrastructure against remote devices and IoT in traditional and cloud based ecosystem. As the workload evolves in application process, the security also adapts to it and it keeps track of the changes and re-computes security parameters as environment changes across all data centers, public clouds, and hybrid environments. It enables the end user (organizations) to write their security policies which are binding to workload without interacting with the underlying network. If a cyber-attack or malware occurs, the affected area is isolated from the rest of the infrastructure, reducing the attack area.

The major driving factor for the growth of global adaptive security market are constantly varying nature of the technology infrastructure, increasing risk of high-profile attacks to organization infrastructure, damage to critical infrastructure and raising online attacks. The other factor contributing to growth of global adaptive security market is the enhanced security feature and its ability to control and combat cyber-crime effectively. The technical parameter restraining the growth of global adaptive security market is the time period required by adaptive security system to implement the security measure. During this period the system depends solely on conventional protection system such as intrusion detection system (IDS) and intrusion prevention system (IPS) which are not capable to block advanced threats. Increasing public awareness regarding threats to data and importance of security in organizations is expected to provide opportunities for growth of global adaptive security market.

