Aviation Battery Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Aviation Battery Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Cella Energy (United Kingdom), Concorde Battery Corporation (United States), Enersys (United States), Eaglepicher (United States), GS Yuasa (Japan), Marvel Aero International (United States), Marathonnorco Aerospace (United States), Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics (United States) etc.

Summary:

Scope of the Study:

Aviation batteries are used to power aircraft as well as other auxiliary functions such as ground power and emergency. Mostly, commercial aircraft uses nickel-cadmium (NiCd) batteries while small private aircraft uses lead-acid batteries. The suitability of aviation batteries greatly depends on the factors such as cost-effectiveness, long life, faster charging rate and relative ease in maintenance. Of late, there has been environmental concerns regarding aviation batteries, which led to rise in manufacturing of sustainable and green batteries solution. The market study is being classified by Type (Nickel Cadmium Battery , Lead Acid Battery and Lithium Ion Battery), by Application (Propulsion , Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) , Emergency and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

Cella Energy [United Kingdom] , Concorde Battery Corporation [United States] , Enersys [United States] , Eaglepicher [United States] , GS Yuasa [Japan] , Marvel Aero International [United States] , Marathonnorco Aerospace [United States] , Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics [United States] , Saft Groupe S.A [France] and Teledyne Technologies [United States] are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are Gill Batteries [United States] , Sichuan Changhong Battery [China] , Kokam [South Korea] , Hbl Power Systems [India] and Tadiran-batteries [United States].

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand of Aircraft Deliveries

Growing Adoption of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in Commercial as well as Military Application

Market Trend:

Rising Electric Powered and Hybrid Aircraft

Growing Focus on Light Weight and Environment Friendly Batteries

Restraints:

Problems of Self -Discharging in NiCd Batteries

Less Power to Weight Efficiency in Electric Power Aircraft

Opportunities:

Emphasizing on Fuel Cell Adoption to Cut Down the Emission and Growing Need for Effective Battery Management System

Key Target Audience:

Manufacturers of Aircraft Batteries

Providers or Suppliers of Aircraft Battery Parts

Manufacturers of Aerospace Components

System Integrators

Governmental Bodies

Manufacturers of Subcomponents

Retailers, Distributors, and Wholesalers of Aircraft Batteries

Technology Support Providers

Manufacturers of Defense Component

Others

