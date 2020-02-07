Cannabis Testing Market 2019: The dynamics of Developed and Developing Countries Growth Speed Up By Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, SCIEX, Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Waters And Others

The strategies covered in this Cannabis Testing market report mainly consist of new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost footprints in this market. The data and information collected to form this Cannabis Testing report is usually quite a lot and is also in a complex form which is simplified by the experts for end users. This gives more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may affect the industry in the future, and how to best position specific brands. The report is a useful resource that provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Healthcare industry to 2027.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The global cannabis testing market accounted to US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025.

Key Competitors In Market are Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, SCIEX, Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Waters, CannaSafe Analytics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., Digipath Labs and among others

Strategic Insights

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global cannabis testing industry. Few of the organic developments, inorganic developments and others are listed below:

2018: In January, 2018, SCIEX Diagnostics, a division of SCIEX launched Citrine Triple Quad MS/MS and Citrine QTRAP MS/MS Systems for clinical diagnostics.

2017: In June, 2017, Waters Corporation received approval for Waters ACQUITY UPLC, ACQUITY UPLC I-Class System by Brazil’sNational Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA).

2016: In September 2016, SCIEX entered into a collaboration with CW Analytical (CWAL) to develop fully validated standardized methods to measure pesticides and cannabinoids in Cannabis and Cannabis related products.

Market segmentation:

By Type (Products and Software);

Services (Potency Testing, Terpene Profiling, Pesticide Screening, Residual Solvent Screening, Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, and Genetic Testing);

End User (Testing Laboratories, Drug Manufacturers, and Research Institutes)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

