DNA Test Kit Market: Growth Drivers & Giants Strategic Moves Boosting Sales

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global DNA Test Kit Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as AncestryDNA (Ireland), 23andMe (United States), National Geographic Partners LLC (United States), LivingDNA (United Kingdom), Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., (United States), FamilyTree DNA (United States), MyHeritage (Israel) and uBiome, Inc., (United States) etc.

Summary:

Scope of the Study:

DNA testing has wide applications in the healthcare industry especially in the field of Gynecology. Gynecological DNA testing helps to determine the ancestral relationship between individuals. DNA testing kits have is becoming popular due to various advantages such as easy to use and their affordability. These Kits are used for DNA-based test which looks at specific locations of a person’s genome in order to determine ancestral ethnicity and genealogical relationships. The procedure for testing involves extracting DNA from the saliva sample, the companies search DNA for certain genetic variants. The building blocks of DNA are chemical bases called nucleotides (A, T, G, C). DNA testing companies determine which of the four letters is present at which locations in the genome. Sequence shared among humans depends on specific letters that vary from person to person, known as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs). The market study is being classified by Type (Autosomal DNA Tests , mtDNA Tests and Y-DNA tests), by Application (Scientific Research , Medical , Forensic and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

Competitive Landscape

AncestryDNA (Ireland) , 23andMe (United States) , National Geographic Partners LLC (United States) , LivingDNA (United Kingdom) , Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., (United States) , FamilyTree DNA (United States) , MyHeritage (Israel) and uBiome, Inc., (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are DNAFit (India) , DNA Testing Center of America (United States) and EasyDNA. (United States).

The key players are fragmented with many players who are highly focused on innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. A large number of market players are offering Autosomal DNA test kits and an increase in the demand for autosomal DNA testing services. A number of market players is offering DNA test kits which are used in research, forensic investigations and home healthcare care. Such as, AncestryDNA, a manufacturer of DNA test kits, allows the user to link up the information about their relatives with family tree software.

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness about DNA testing for the gynecological purpose

The growing number of research laboratories testing DNA test kits.

Market Trend:

The increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer, cystic fibrosis, Alzheimer’s and other genetic diseases

Restraints:

Cost factor associated with DNA test kits may hamper the Global DNA test kit market.

Opportunities:

The rising number of startup companies acquiring DNA test kits is providing an opportunity for this market.

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On March 2018, 23andMe Company received FDA approval for DNA test kit to detect an increased risk of developing breast, ovarian or prostate cancer. The authorization allows 23andMe to provide customers, without a prescription, information on three genetic variants found on the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes known to be associated with higher risk for breast, ovarian and prostate cancer.

Key Target Audience:

DNA test Kit Manufacturers

Research organizations

Government and Regulatory bodies

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Investors

