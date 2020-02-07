Dried Tart Cherry Market (2019-2027) : Research Report

Dried Tart Cherry Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type (Freeze Dried, Sun Dried, Infused Dried, Others); Nature (Conventional, Organic); End Use (Bakery Products, Confectionaries, Dairy Products, Beverages, Cereal and Snack Bars, Others); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Others) and Geography

Increase in use of dried tart cherry in cosmetics industry is projected to escalate the dried tart cherry market at a CAGR of 4.5%

Latest market study on “Global Dried Tart Cherry Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type (Freeze Dried, Sun Dried, Infused Dried, Others); Nature (Conventional, Organic); End Use (Bakery Products, Confectionaries, Dairy Products, Beverages, Cereal and Snack Bars, Others); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Others),”, The global dried tart cherry market is accounted to US$ 211.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 313.0 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Under the end-use industry segment, the bakery products industry segment accounted for the largest share in the global dried tart cherry market. Bakery products include bread, rolls, cookies, pies, pastries, and muffins, and the dried tart cherries are used in the recipes of many bakery product variants. Dried tart cherries are used for enhancing the quality and flavor of products. Dried tart cherries are used as whole or as a flavoring agents in bakery products. Its deep red color and sour taste make its useful substance to create mouth-watering foods. They are used as finished items in bakery items along with snack mixes dried tart cherries such as cakes, cookies, candy, granola bars, etc. The rising health-conscious population prefers to go for products that are healthy and nutritious. Moreover, the growing demand for healthy snacking items and convenience products is further expected to boost the demand for dried tart cherries.

Tart cherries are known for their antioxidants and anti-inflammable properties. This makes it useful in several cosmetic products such as face masks and face creams. It is used as an anti-wrinkle cream to improve the skin texture and to prevent premature aging. It is also used in several other cosmetics such as lipsticks and other cosmetic products. The industry is experiencing an increased demand for natural skincare products made of tart cherries. The companies have also realized the immense potential of dried tart cherry for cosmetics products. Tart cherry in dried form can be added to various cosmetic products. Studies show that tart cherry is loaded with nutrients, vitamins, and nutrients, such as Vitamins C, E, and K, the dried tart cherry is often used in beauty and skincare products to treat the skin and improve the look of elasticity. Dried tart cherry is rich with anthocyanin, vitamin C, and anti-oxidants. Thus, the surge in the use of dried tart cherry in the range of cosmetics is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to the dried tart cherry providers in the near future.

The market for global dried tart cherry is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global dried tart cherry market include Cherry Central, CherryActive Australia, Cherryvite Ltd, Enko Meyve Orman Ürünleri San.Tic.Ltd., Fruit d’Or, Graceland Fruit, Inc., Payson Fruit Growers, Royal Ridge Fruits, Shoreline Fruit, Smeltzer Orchard Company, LLC among others.

Global Dried Tart Cherry Market — By Region Breakdown, 2018

The report segments the global dried tart cherry market as follows:

Global Dried Tart Cherry Market – By Product Type

Freeze Dried

Sun Dried

Infused Dried

Others

Global Dried Tart Cherry Market – By Nature

Conventional

Organic

Global Dried Tart Cherry Market – By End Use

Bakery Products

Confectionaries

Dairy Products

Beverages

Cereal & Snack Bars

Others

Global Dried Tart Cherry Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online

Others

Global Dried Tart Cherry Market – By Geography North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Russia Turkey Germany Ukraine Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) China Australia India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA) Iran South Africa UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa South America Chile Brazil Rest of South America (SAM)



