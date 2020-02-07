Dual Surface Polyester Film Market Trends, Share, Scope, Research Insights by 2026

Dual Surface Polyester Film Market: Overview

Dual surface polyester film has two different surfaces such that they can be fine-tuned independently of one another. Dual surface polyester film is customizable, and one of the surface can be standard and other can be functional according to requirement. These films can be UV stabilized as per the consumer requirement, which offers appropriate absorption of ultra-violet radiations, boosting growth of the dual surface polyester film market. Dual surface polyester film also provides resistance to change in weather, and protects the product against damage from light. Dual surface polyester film is available in variable thickness and can be customized on the basis of application. Dual surface polyester film preserves freshness, color and increases shelf life of the product. Dual surface polyester film is widely used in the packaging industry to improve performance. Dual surface polyester film is used for holograms, heavy duty bags, and as films to create particular surface structure. Packaging products which require large sacks needs both glossy printed images and stable sack stacking, dual surface polyester film would be an appropriate choice. For optimal handling of any product, a low coefficient of friction and for printing a smooth surface is required. Dual surface polyester film has both the properties. Dual surface polyester film is also used for adhesion purpose, in which one side is provided smooth surface and is categorized under transparent films. Dual surface polyester film can be customized to have one matte surface which can be specifically used for reverse printed packaging applications.

Dual Surface Polyester Film Market: Dynamics

Dual surface polyester film is used in packaging industry for different applications such as stand-up pouches, wrapping of food products etc. These films have demand in industries where films with different surface characteristics are required such as food & beverages and agriculture among others. Dual surface polyester film market is expected to grow in the upcoming years, reason being its manufacturing process which is co-extrusion.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51324

As increment in number of layers enhances the packaging performance, dual surface polyester film can be replaced by multi-layer films. Dual surface polyester film can also be customized according to the consumer requirement and can have the desired specifications. Dual surface polyester film market is estimated to experience significant growth during the forecast period as the demand for storage is increasing. Dual surface polyester film is used for sacks and pouches are provided with good printability which enhances consumer appeal for the product.

Dual Surface Polyester Film Market: Segmentation­­

On the basis of thickness type, Global Dual Surface Polyester Film market has been segmented as

Less than 12µm

12-50µm­­­

50-75µm

More than 75µm

On the basis of Surface type, Global Dual Surface Polyester Film market has been segmented as

Matte

Smooth

UV Stabilized

Others

[wp-rss-aggregator]