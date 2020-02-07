Europe Spirit Glass Packaging Market Business Landscape And Development Scope To 2027 | Allied Glass Containers Ltd, Ardagh Group, Bruni Glass S.P.A, Gerresheimer AG, Glassworks International Ltd., Owens-Illinois

The Europe spirit glass packaging market accounted to US$ 2,394.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,481.4 Mn by 2027.

Germany was the leading country in the Europe spirit glass market and it is anticipated to continue contributing highest revenue throughout the forecast period. Germany spirit glass packaging market is witnessing a high growth as it is a developed country and upsurge in the middle-class population as well as growth in urbanization, which provides ample opportunities for the key market players in the spirit glass packaging market. Furthermore, several companies are investing in spirit glass packaging market in order to increase its market revenue and position in Germany.

Companies Profiled in this report includes

Allied Glass Containers Ltd

Ardagh Group

Bruni Glass S.P.A

Gerresheimer AG

Glassworks International Ltd.

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

Pont Packaging

Stölzle Glass Group

Vetropack Holding Ltd

Vidrala

A comprehensive view of the Europe Spirit Glass Packaging market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Europe Spirit Glass Packaging market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance.

The target audience for the report on the Europe Spirit Glass Packaging market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

Strategic Insights

Merger & acquisition and new product launch were observed as the most adopted strategies in Europe spirit glass packaging market. Few of the recent developments in the Europe spirit glass packaging market are listed below:

2018: Indianapolis, one of Nashville’s craft beer pioneers, Linus Hall, Founder/Owner of Yazoo Brewing collaborated with Ardagh Group to design a commemorative beer bottle that will premiere during the 2018 Craft Brewers Conference (CBC) in Nashville.

2019: Berlin Packaging, acquired Verrerie Calvet, a packaging supplier strategically located in Aimargues, France, the heart of Southern France’s food region. Verrerie Calvet brings extensive experience in packaging for wine, spirits, olive oil, and gourmet seasonings, marinades and sauces.

2019: Ardagh Group developed its latest evolution of the 75cl bottle, featuring a tapered body with a generously curved shoulder, a rounded ‘smile’ on the neck and an ‘eyebrow’ on the body to emphasize the brand’s re-styled labelling.

Leading Europe Spirit Glass Packaging market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Europe Spirit Glass Packaging market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, Type and Livestock etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics

