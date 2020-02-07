Expectation for Bunker Fuel Market – Explosive Growth Seen for Key Business Segments

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Bunker Fuel Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as BP PLC (United Kingdom), ExxonMobil (United States), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands), LUKOIL (Russia), Sinopec Group (China), Gazprom Neft PJSC (Russia), Chevron Corporation (United States), Neste (Finland), Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Arabia) etc.

Bunker fuel is the fuel oil delivered to ships of all states that are engaged in international navigation. The international navigation could take place via ocean, on inland lakes & waterways, and in coastal waters. The 2 major bunker fuel classifications within the marine industry are distillates and residual fuel oils. Marine distillates are distributed into marine gas oil (MGO) and marine diesel oil (MDO). MGO is employed in small and extremely rated diesel engines that are prominently found in many sorts of ships. Residual fuel oil, also called heavy fuel oil (HFO), is that the highest viscosity fuel oil.The market for Bunker Fuel is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by IMO’s Regulations of Sulfur Cap for Marine Fuels , Increasing Offshore Exploration Activities and Reducing Crude Oil Price.

Major Manufacturers, such as BP PLC (United Kingdom) , ExxonMobil (United States) , Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands) , LUKOIL (Russia) , Sinopec Group (China) , Gazprom Neft PJSC (Russia) , Chevron Corporation (United States) , Neste (Finland) , Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Arabia) , Marathon Petroleum Corporation (United States) , Valero Energy Corporation (United States) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation) (China) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 28, June 2018, ExxonMobil has announced the acquisition of PT Federal Karyatama, one of Indonesia’s largest manufacturers and marketers of motorcycle lubricants, from PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Tbk. And its affiliate. This acquisition includes the Federal Oil brand and a 700,000 barrel per year blending plant in Cilegon, Indonesia. This acquisition is expected to strengthen ExxonMobil’s position in a key growth market and will contribute to building the Mobil lubricant brand in Indonesia.

Recently, ExxonMobil has announced that it will supply fuels that fulfill with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 0.5% Sulphur cap in ports in Northwest Europe, the Mediterranean and Singapore. And On 18 Dec 2018, Neste and ScanOcean AB have entered into cooperation in delivering Neste’s low-sulfur marine fuel. ScanOcean AB is now an official reseller for Neste’s 0.1% marine fuel products on the East Coast of Sweden. Low-Sulfur marine fuel is one of Neste’s high-quality products.

Regulatory Insights:

The rules, drawn up by the U.N. International Maritime Organization (IMO), will ban ships using fuel with a sulfur content higher than 0.5 percent, compared to 3.5 percent now, unless a vessel has the equipment to clean up its sulfur emissions. Any vessels failing to comply will face fines, could find their insurance stops being valid and might be declared “unseaworthy” which would bar them from sailing.

Market Trend:

Market Drivers:

• IMO’s Regulations of Sulfur Cap for Marine Fuels

• Increasing Offshore Exploration Activities

• Reducing Crude Oil Price

Challenges:

• Increasing Concerns Regarding the Worsening Condition In Terms Of Marine Pollution

Opportunities:

• Increasing Oil and Gas Exploration Activities

