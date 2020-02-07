Extrusion Coating Market – Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2025

Extrusion Coating Market: Introduction

The extrusion coating market has presented an advance technology in the method of packaging in various end-use industries to protect end products against moisture, dust, rain, temperature variations, cracks, etc. The process of extrusion of melted polymer over the existing film to pass through the calendar rolls provides extrusion coating. The extrusion coating market offers several substrates for varied range of packaging without any physical alteration to the end products. Substrates available in extrusion coating, such as metallic foil, polymer, cardboard, woven or non-woven fabrics, are widely used for the packaging purpose.

One of the continuously developing process in the combination of thermoplastic to a flexible substrate, the extrusion coating market is expected to account for lucrative opportunities over the forecast period. Extrusion coatings are expected to become an outstanding alternative to aseptic flexible bricks and thus, likely to remain prominent across the globe. The extrusion coating market has a demand for multiple layer webs for personal care and foods & beverages packaging.

For instance, pillow-like small pouches for disposable and medicinal items, tubes for cosmetics and personal care products, vacuum packaging for pet food and coffee, etc. Essential characteristics, such as stress crack resistance, efficient vapour barrier, excellent adhesion property to various substrates and extrusion temperature up to 300 °C, make extrusion coating a widespread application on commercial as well as industrial fields.

Extrusion Coating Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing demand of extrusion coating in the packaging industries is expected to be the driving factor of the extrusion coating market. The outstanding popularity of additive manufacturing process worldwide is expected to drive the extrusion coating market in the near future. The demand for the extrusion coating market is mainly determined by the growing population in the regions such as China, India and the ASEAN countries. The use of single-use plastics have increased in cosmetic products as well as the foods & beverages sectors.

However, high cost compared to other economical coatings and requirement of higher dry film thickness are the limitations to compete in the extrusion coating market. This can be overcome by creating an atmosphere of awareness about their long-term benefits and introducing eco-friendly extrusion coating.

Also, the cumulative food & packaging industries is expected to drive the extrusion coating market under flexible packaging during the forecast period. A number of advantages, such as consumer friendly, long-shelf life and green packaging, among others, are projected to increase its application in the medical, pharmaceutical and industrial sectors in the near future.

Extrusion Coating Market: Segmentation

The extrusion coating market is segmented based on material type, substrates and application.

By material type:

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EBA)

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

By substrates:

Paperboard/ Cardboard

Aluminium/ metallic Foils

Polymers

Films

By application:

Liquid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Photographic Film

Transport Packaging

Mills and Industrial Wrapping

Sack Lining

Pharmaceutical packaging

Personal Care & Cosmetic Packaging

Extrusion Coating Market: Region-wise Outlook

Out of all the regions, China is expected to remain prime in the extrusion coating market in the Asia Pacific region. Other emerging economies, such as Mexico, Brazil and India, are also expected to observe swift growth. The extrusion coating market is projected to become one of the high-pressure market for polyethylene.

The extrusion coating market is expected to witness substantial growth for its autoclave resin technology, which is further developed to gain improved performance and meet the future demand of the market across the globe. Efforts taken by some of the European companies are primarily to bring eco-friendly green products for the single-use plastics. Such offerings to the end-use industries (food & beverages and Personal care & cosmetic Products) without compromising on performance are expected to enhance the extrusion coating market. Some of the renowned companies in the extrusion coating market are practicing in reducing carbon footprint, which can lead towards the demand for more environment-friendly products globally.

Extrusion Coating Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players recognized in the extrusion coating market are:

The Sherwin-Williams company

PPG Industries Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Dura Coat Products, Inc

The Valspur Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation

Davis-Standard, LLC

Optimum Plastics.

Qenos Pty Ltd

Natur-Tec® India Private Limited

