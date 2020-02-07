Global Advanced Wound Therapy Devices Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

The global Advanced wound therapy devices market is expected to reach the valuation of USD 2,804.53 million by the year 2023, by growing at a CAGR of 6.70% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

The advanced wound care is one of the emerging sectors that offers solutions and devices to manage chronic and acute wounds. Advanced wound therapy devices can treat wounds occurred from a venous ailment, weight ulcers, diabetes, and others. The developing geriatric people who are powerless to diabetes and peripheral vascular ailment can open up open doors for the market. This can be credited to matured skin hindering recuperating rates. Likewise, improvement of cutting edge gadgets which can facilitate the recuperating procedure in chronic wounds is probably going to support request in the advanced wound therapy devices market. Be that as it may, surprising expenses of these gadgets can compromise its development.

Major players operating in the Advanced Wound Therapy Devices market include:

KCI Licensing, Inc. (U.S.), Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Medela AG (Switzerland), Perry Baromedical (U.S.), Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Sechrist (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Molnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), ConvaTec Inc. (U.K.), Cardinal Health (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the global advanced wound therapy devices market.

Major segments covered in the Advanced Wound Therapy Devices Market report include:

The global advanced wound therapy devices market is bifurcated on the basis of its end-user and type. Based on its type, the market is segmented into hyperbaric oxygen equipment, negative pressure wound therapy systems, electric stimulation devices, pressure relief devices, and others. On the basis of its end-users, the market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics, home care settings, and others.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Diabetes and Chronic Wounds

4.2.2 Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population

4.2.3 Growing Innovations in Advanced Wound Therapy Devices

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 High Cost of Advanced Wound Therapy Devices

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Growing Reimbursement for Advanced Wound Therapy Devices

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 R&D and Designing

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distribution & Sales

5.1.4 Post-Sales Review

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intense Rivalry

5.3 Investment Opportunities

5.4 Pricing Analysis

6 Global Advanced Wound Therapy Devices, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

6.1.2 Pressure Relief Devices

6.1.3 Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

6.1.4 Electrical Stimulation Devices

6.1.5 Others

7 Global Advanced Wound Therapy Devices Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Hospitals and Clinics

7.1.2 Home Care Settings

7.1.3 Others

8 Global Advanced Wound Therapy Devices Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Americas

8.2.1 North America

8.2.1.1 US

8.2.1.2 Canada

8.2.2 South America

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Western Europe

8.3.1.1 Germany

8.3.1.2 France

8.3.1.3 UK

8.3.1.4 Italy

8.3.1.5 Spain

8.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

8.3.2 Eastern Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 Republic of Korea

8.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Middle East

8.5.2 Africa

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Company Market Share Analysis

9.1.1 Introduction

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Smith & Nephew

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Overview

10.1.3 Products/Services Offered

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.1.5 Key Development

10.1.6 Key Strategies

10.2 Molnlycke Health Care AB

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Financial Overview

10.2.3 Products/Services Offered

10.2.4 SWOT Analysis

10.2.5 Key Developments

10.2.6 Key strategy

10.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Financial Overview

10.3.3 Products/Services Offered

10.3.4 SWOT Analysis

10.3.5 Key Developments

10.3.6 Key strategy

10.4 ConvaTec Inc.

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Overview

10.4.3 Products/Services Offered

10.4.4 SWOT Analysis

10.4.5 Key Developments

10.4.6 Key Strategy

10.5 Cardinal Health

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Financial Overview

10.5.3 Products/Services Offered

10.5.4 SWOT Analysis

10.5.5 Key Developments

10.5.6 Key Strategy

10.6 KCI Licensing, Inc.

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial Overview

10.6.3 Products/Services Offered

10.6.4 SWOT Analysis

10.6.5 Key Development

10.6.6 Key Strategy

10.7 Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Financial Overview

10.7.3 Products/Services Offered

10.7.4 SWOT Analysis

10.7.5 Key Development

10.7.6 Key Strategy

10.8 DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Financial Overview

10.8.3 Products/Services Offered

10.8.4 SWOT Analysis

10.8.5 Key Development

10.8.6 Key Strategy

10.9 Medela AG

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Financial Overview

10.9.3 Products/Services Offered

10.9.4 SWOT Analysis

10.9.5 Key Development

10.9.6 Key Strategy

10.1 Perry Baromedical

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Financial Overview

10.10.3 Products/Services Offered

10.10.4 SWOT Analysis

10.10.5 Key Development

10.10.6 Key Strategy

10.11 Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd.

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 Financial Overview

10.11.3 Products/Services Offered

10.11.4 SWOT Analysis

10.11.5 Key Development

10.11.6 Key Strategy

10.12 Sechrist

10.12.1 Company Overview

10.12.2 Financial Overview

10.12.3 Products/Services Offered

10.12.4 SWOT Analysis

10.12.5 Key Development

10.12.6 Key Strategy

11 Appendix

11.1 Discussion Blue Print



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

