Global air transport used serviceable material market is expected to grow from US$ 4,980.2 Mn in 2018 to US$ 8,307.9 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.9% from the year 2019 to 2027

The competition in aircraft MRO business segments is intensifying day-by-day, thereby threatening the traditional maintenance, repair, and overhaul business modules. The disruptions in the aircraft MRO business segment are majorly catered by an increasing number of companies in the segment using advanced technologies, increasing the number of aircraft fleet, and reduction in the price of MRO services. Engine and airframe are the two critical components driving the aircraft MRO business segment. Rising demand for repair and replacement of airframe components and engine components has led to the rise in the adoption of used serviceable materials among the MRO service providers.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004615/

The sluggish rate of aircraft retirement is continuing over the years and is also anticipated to continue over the next couple of years. The aircraft users, aircraft manufacturers, and MRO service providers are increasingly stressing towards the procurement of used service materials instead of repair and replacement of several parts of an airliner. The used serviceable material poses a cost-effective process and ensures quick replacement of faulty components with refurbished components from teardown aircraft or engines. Refurbishment of older yet serviceable parts by the MRO providers, component providers, as well as aircraft manufacturers, have stimulated the demand for USM among the aircraft end-users, which has resulted in growth in air transport used serviceable material market.

The key air transport used serviceable material market players include; A J Walter Aviation Limited, AAR Corp, AFI KLM & E&M, Delta Material Services, GA Telesis, LLC, General Electric, Liebherr Group, Lufthansa Technik, Pratt & Whitney, and Honeywell International Inc., among others.

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

5. Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demands for a Cost-Efficient Aircraft Component Replacement Options for Aftermarket Support

5.1.2 Refurbishment of Existing Aircrafts

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Upcoming Technological Advancements in the Modern Day Carriers

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Importance of Proper Aircraft Decommissioning

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Changing Business Models and USM solutions for Low Cost Carriers (LCCs)

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004615/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

Email Id: [email protected]

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

[wp-rss-aggregator]