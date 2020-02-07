Global Compound Feed Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2023

The regional market is estimated to reach USD 211.2 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.21%, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

However, the fluctuating raw material prices are affecting the profitability of producers, which is restraining market growth. Moreover, stringent regulations for animal feed safety, especially in the European Union, are expected to hamper the growth of the global compound feed market during the review period.

The worldwide Compound Feed market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Compound Feed market include:

The leading players in the global compound feed market are Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand), Cargill, Inc. (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Land ‘O Lakes Inc. (US), ForFarmers NV (Netherlands), PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia), New Hope Group (China), COFCO (China), Nutreco NV (Netherlands), Neovia Group (France), United Animal Health Inc. (US), Weston Milling Animal Nutrition (Australia), and Feedone Co., Ltd (Japan).

Major segments covered in the Compound Feed Market report include:

The global compound feed market has been segmented on the basis of ingredient, supplement, and animal type.

The global compound feed market has been divided, by ingredient, into cereals, cereal by-products, oilseed meals, oils, molasses, supplements, and others. The cereals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The supplements segment has further been classified as vitamins, antibiotics, antioxidants, amino acids, enzymes, acidifiers, and others.

Based on animal type, the global compound feed market has been segmented into ruminant, swine, poultry, aquaculture, and others.

To this end, the company built an aquafeed mill in India for shrimp feed production in July 2018.

Target Audience

> Compound Feed Manufacturers

> Raw Material Suppliers

> Distributors, Retailers, and Wholesalers

> E-commerce Industry

> Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Key Findings

> The cereals segment of the global compound feed market, by ingredient, is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The supplements segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.71% during the review period.

> The amino acid supplements segment is expected to dominate the global compound feed market during the review period owing to a focus on precision nutrition and ban on antibiotics as growth promoters in many countries.

> The poultry animal type segment is projected to be the largest owing to the increasing demand for white meat. The segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

2.6 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growth of Organized Livestock Farming in Developing Countries

4.2.2 Growing Demand for Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

4.2.3 Increasing Awareness about Precision Nutrition

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

4.3.2 Government Regulations

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Massive Growth in Aquaculture

4.4.2 Rising Demand for Organic Feed

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Sustainability of Feed and Livestock Chain

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.1.2 Processing

5.1.3 Packaging

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Global Compound Feed Market, by Ingredients

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Cereals

6.1.2 Cereal By-Products

6.1.3 Oilseed Meal

6.1.4 Oils

6.1.5 Molasses

6.1.6 Supplements

6.1.7 Others

7 Global Compound Feed Market, by Supplements

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Vitamins

7.1.2 Antibiotics

7.1.3 Antioxidants

7.1.4 Amino Acids

7.1.5 Enzymes

7.1.6 Acidifiers

7.1.7 Others

8 Global Compound Feed Market, by Livestock

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Ruminants

8.1.2 Swine

8.1.3 Poultry

8.1.4 Aquaculture

8.1.5 Others

9 Global Compound Feed Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Mexico

9.2.3 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 Spain

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 UK

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Rest of the Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.3 Rest of South America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 Middle East

9.6.2 Africa

10 Competitive Landscape



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

