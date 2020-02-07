Global Ethernet PHY Chip Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2026

The global Ethernet PHY chip market is projected to reach the value of USD 14,217.1 million by the year 2026, exhibiting 10.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2026)., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Ethernet physical (PHY) layer chips emanate physical simple sign from the gadget to network devices. The selection of 25GB Ethernet-based servers in data centers is anticipated to be the essential driver of the market. This can be ascribed to different information transmission speeds required by end-clients in mechanical and customer-driven parts. Development of web of things (IoT) and the extent of online video streaming sites fuel the interest for these servers, which thus can goad the ethernet PHY chip market. High transfer speed switches are additionally anticipated to drive the market development exponentially. Developing economies receiving new correspondence protocols can inspire the interest of these switches. Be that as it may, the absence of strong system framework in certain rising economies can hamper the market

Major players operating in the Ethernet PHY Chip market include:

Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (The Netherlands), Broadcom (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Marvell (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the global ethernet PHY chip market.

Major segments covered in the Ethernet PHY Chip Market report include:

The global Ethernet PHY chip market on the basis of its data rate, the market is divided into 10/100 Mbps, 10/100/1000 Mbps, and equal to or greater than 100 Gbps. On the basis of its number of ports, it is segmented into dual port, single port, and others. Based on its industrial applications, the market includes telecom, automotive, industrial automation, data center & enterprise networking, consumer electronics, others.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 List of Assumptions

2.3 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increased Adoption of 25GB Ethernet-based Servers in Datacenters

5.2.2 Rising Demand for High-Density Switches for Network Connectivity

5.3 Opportunity

5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Ethernet PHY Chips in Industrial and Automotive Applications

5.4 Restraint

5.4.1 Lack of Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Porter’s Five Force Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

7 Global Ethernet PHY Chip Market, By Data Rate

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 10/100 Mbps

7.1.2 10/100/1000 Mbps

7.1.3 Greater than or Equal to 10 Gbps

8 Global Ethernet PHY Chip Market, By Number of Ports

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Single Port

8.1.2 Dual Port

8.1.3 Others

9 Global Ethernet PHY Chip Market, By Industry Application

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Consumer Electronics

9.1.2 Industrial Automation

9.1.3 Automotive

9.1.4 Telecom

9.1.5 Data Center and Enterprise Networking



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

