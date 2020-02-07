Global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

The global ICS security market was valued at USD 11.20 Bn in the year 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period (2018-2023).according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Expanded cyberattacks and developing system security dangers in the modern industrial era is requiring an appropriation of advanced industrial control system (ICS) security arrangements. The global ICS security market was esteemed at USD 11.20 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to observe a compound yearly development rate of 6.81% amid the conjecture time frame (2018-2023). While ICS turns out to be progressively powerful with a mix of cutting edge innovations, it is likewise getting exposed to new dangers. Such cyber-attacks can harm the industrial activities at an abnormal state.

Major players operating in the Industrial Control System (ICS) Security market include:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Belden Inc., BAE Systems, ABB and Fortinet, Inc, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., among others are some of the major players in the global ICS security market.

Major segments covered in the Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market report include:

The global ICS security market is segmented on the basis of its solution, system type, service, vertical and regional demand. Based on its solution, the market is segmented into Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Firewall, Data loss prevention, Antivirus. On the basis of its system type, the market is bifurcated into DCS, SCADA, PLC, Others. Based on its service, the market is divided into Communication Services, Risk Management, Change in Management, Managed Support, Others. On the basis of its vertical, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Food & Beverage, Transportation, Others.

