Global Insect Pest Control Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2023
The global insect pest control market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 17,900.8 million by the year 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.19% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Growth Factors and Restraints
The consciousness of pest-related illnesses and ascend in creepy crawly populaces because of changing climatic conditions are factors expected to drive the market request over the figure time frame. The movement of residents from rural to urban regions additionally conveys the danger of diseases which has called for increased pest management. The rollout of new arrangements to guarantee the wellbeing of laborers in sanitation and nourishment preparing organizations is anticipated to fuel the global insect pest control market till 2023. In any case, high poisonous levels in pest sprays that are harmful to people can go about as a development impediment.
Major players operating in the Insect Pest Control market include:
Ecolab (U.S.), SenesTech, Inc. (U.S.), Rentokill Initial plc (U.K.), and FMC Corporation (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), PelGar International Limited (U.K.), Syngenta (Switzerland), Curtis Gilmour (U.S.), China National Agrochemical Co., Ltd. (China), among others are some of the major players in the global insect pest control market.
Major segments covered in the Insect Pest Control Market report include:
By insect type, the global insect pest control market is bifurcated into flies, ants, termites, cockroaches, mosquitoes, bedbugs, and others. Based on its applications, the market is divided into residential, commercial, livestock farms and industrial.
Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:
- Market Overview & Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Market Share Analysis
- PORTERS Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Value-chain Analysis
- Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.3 List of Assumptions
2.4 Market Structure
3 Market Insights
4 Research Methodology
4.1 Research Process
4.2 Primary Research
4.3 Secondary Research
4.4 Market Size Estimation
4.5 Forecast Model
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.2.1 Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization
5.2.2 Growing Awareness of Vector-Borne Diseases Coupled with Rising Food Safety Demand
5.2.3 Climate Change Affecting Insect Proliferation
5.3 Restraints
5.3.1 Toxicity Associated with Pest Control Products
5.4 Opportunities
5.4.1 Introduction of Biopesticides with Nanotechnology
5.5 Trends
5.5.1 Increasing Use of Tree Injection Method
6 Market Factor Analysis
6.1 Supply Chain Analysis
6.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers
6.1.2 Insect Pest Control Manufacturers
6.1.3 Distribution Channel
6.1.4 Applications
6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.2.2 Threat of Rivalry
6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes
6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers
7 Global Insect Pest Control Market, by Control Method
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Chemical
7.3 Physical
7.4 Biological
8 Global Insect Pest Control Market, by Insect Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Termites
8.3 Mosquitoes
8.4 Cockroaches
8.5 Ants
8.6 Bedbugs
8.7 Flies
8.8 Others
9 Global Insect Pest Control Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.3 Residential
9.4 Livestock Farms
9.5 Industrial
10 Global Insect Pest Control Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Russia
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Italy
10.3.7 Netherlands
10.3.8 Belgium
10.3.9 Poland
10.3.10 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia and New Zealand
10.4.5 South Korea
10.4.6 Thailand
10.4.7 Malaysia
10.4.8 Indonesia
10.4.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Mexico
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Argentina
10.5.4 Peru
10.5.5 Colombia
10.5.6 Chile
10.5.7 Costa Rica
10.5.8 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Middle East &Africa
10.6.1 Turkey
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Saudi Arabia
10.6.4 Egypt
10.6.5 Israel
10.6.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Strategy Analysis
