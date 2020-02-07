Global Pathological Microscopes Market 2018, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The global pathological microscopes market is expected to reach USD 523.20 million by 2023 from USD 401.76 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Pathological microscopes are used in diagnostic centers for the diagnosis of chronic and infectious diseases. The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing automation in laboratories, and growth in the number of public and private diagnostic centers have led to the growth of the pathological microscopes market in recent years. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies and high costs associated with microscopes are likely to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

The worldwide Pathological Microscopes market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Pathological Microscopes market include:

Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, ZEISS International, Labomed, Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Euromex Microscopen BV, Bruker Corporation, Sakura Finetek USA, Inc., Celestron, LLC.

Study Objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global pathological microscopes market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historically and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global pathological microscopes market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global pathological microscopes market

Target Audience

> Medical Devices Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Government Research Institutes

> Academic Institutes and Universities

> Research Laboratories

> Hospitals and Clinics

Key Findings

> The global pathological microscopes market is expected to reach USD 523.20 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.50% from 2017 to 2023

> On the basis of type, the electron microscope segment accounted for the largest market share of 41.4% in 2017, with a market value of USD 166.34 million, which is projected to register a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period. The digital microscope segment accounted for a market share of 4.4% in 2017, with a market value of USD 21.55 million, which is projected to register a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period.

> The global pathological microscopes market on the basis of application has been segmented into bodily fluids, tissue scanning, and others. On the basis of application, the bodily fluids segment accounted for the largest market share of 79.4% in 2017, which is projected to register a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period. The tissue scanning segment accounted for a market share of 12.7% in 2017, with a market value of USD 51.13 million, which is projected to register a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period.

> The Americas is dominating the market; it is expected to reach 190.98 million by 2023.

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 5.36% by 2023.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Report Prologue

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Introduction

3.1 Definition

3.2 Scope of the Study

3.3 Assumptions & Limitations

3.3.1 Assumptions

3.3.2 Limitations

3.4 Market Structure

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing use of pathological microscopes in drug discovery

5.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

5.2.3 Increasing automation in laboratories

5.2.4 Growth in the number of public and private diagnostic centers

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Unfavorable reimbursement policies

5.3.2 High cost associated with microscopes

5.4 Opportunity

5.4.1 Increasing use of telepathology and telemedicine

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Time-consuming sample preparation process

5.5.2 Requirement of a high degree of technical expertise



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

