Global Road Marking Materials Market Is Booming Worldwide||(Saudi Arabia), TATU Traffic Group (China) Zhejiang Brother Guidepost Paint Co Ltd (China), and Helios Group (Slovenia).

According to the MRFR analysis, the global road marking materials market is projected to register 5.77% CAGR to reach USD 5,466.5 million by the end of 2023. a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The growth of the global road marking materials market is also influenced by the new roadway projects across the globe.

Furthermore, advances in road-marking systems, such as the technological upgrades, availability of specialized laying equipment and machinery, and availability of tools and machinery from the same market players are expected to largely boost the market growth. These factors are also expected to provide strong growth opportunities to the market players. However, stringent environmental regulations on the solvent-borne road marking materials and the high cost of raw materials are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the Road Marking Materials market include:

Some of the key players operating in the global road marking materials market are 3M (US), Sherwin-Williams (US), Swarco AG (Austria), Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd (Japan), Ennis-Flint Inc (US), Hempel (The Netherlands), Geveko Markings (Sweden), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Asian Paints Ltd (India), SealMaster (US), Lanino (South Africa), Reda National Co. (Saudi Arabia), TATU Traffic Group (China) Zhejiang Brother Guidepost Paint Co Ltd (China), and Helios Group (Slovenia).

Segmentation

The global road marking materials market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global market has been segmented into thermoplastic paint markings, two-component (cold plastic) paint markings, solvent-based paints, water-based paints, and others.

Based on the application, the global market has been segmented into roads & streets, parking lots, airports, and others.

The global road marking materials market has been analyzed across five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Findings

As per MRFR analysis, the global road marking materials market was valued at USD 3925.9 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 5,466.5 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period.

The thermoplastic marking paint type has emerged as the most promising segment, acquiring 32% of the global market in 2017; it is estimated to register a high CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period.

The roads & streets application segment accounted for a 55% share of the global market and is projected to be the major revenue-generating segment, exhibiting a moderate CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific accounted for around 39% of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.69% to reach to USD 2,242.5 by the end of 2023.

The construction of new roadways across the world is expected to boost the demand for road marking materials to provide driving guidance and maintain the flow of traffic.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Spending on Road Infrastructure

4.2.2 New Roadways Projects Across the World

4.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations on Solvent-Borne Road Marking Materials

4.3.2 High Cost of Raw Materials

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Advances in Road Marking Systems

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material

5.1.2 Road Marking Materials Manufacturers

5.1.3 Distributors

5.1.4 End-Use Applications

?

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6 Global Road Marking Materials Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thermoplastic Marking Paint

6.3 Two-Component (Cold Plastic) Road Marking Paint

6.4 Solvent Based Marking Paint

6.5 Waterbased Marking Paint

6.6 Others

7 Global Road Marking Materials Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Roads & Streets

7.3 Parking Lot

7.4 Airport

7.5 Others

8 Global Road Marking Materials Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.6 Rest of Europe



