Global SerDes Market 2018, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2025

The viewpoint towards global SerDes market stays positive for the medium term. The market is anticipated to catch a solid compound yearly development rate of 15.27% amid the figure time frame (2018-2025). according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Functional blocks, for example, SerDes (Serializer/Deserializer) is considered to address the issues of developing volumes of information and accomplishing high-speed communication. The developing interest for SerDes chips is inciting producers to build limits. APAC nations, for example, China, South Korea, and Taiwan represent an extensive offer of the worldwide supply. The district likewise holds a critical position regarding SerDes use. Quick infrastructural improvement and appropriation of innovative correspondence applications have supported the SerDes market in APAC.

Major players operating in the SerDes market include:

Renesas Electronics Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Maxim Integrated, Cypress Semiconductor Corp. and Broadcom, Inc, Rambus, Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, ROHM Semiconductor, among others are some of the major players in the global SerDes market.

Major segments covered in the SerDes Market report include:

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Need for High Speed Communication for Data Centers

4.2.2 Demand for High Bandwidth for Automotive, Infotainment, and Safety Applications

4.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Issues in Maintaining Signal Integrity at 56 Gbps and Beyond

4.3.2 Design and Verification Challenges of SerDes

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing Adoption of 5G Cellular Technology

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Component/Module Manufacturers

5.1.2 Interface Developers

5.1.3 System Integrators/Assemblers

5.1.4 Distributors/Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

5.1.5 End-Users

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Global SerDes Market, by Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Stand-Alone SerDes

6.1.2 SerDes IP Core

7 Global SerDes Market, by Application

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Data Center

7.1.2 5G Wireless Infrastructure

7.1.3 ADAS

7.1.4 Vehicle Infotainment

7.1.5 Others

8 Global SerDes Market, by End-User

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 IT and Telecom

8.1.2 Consumer Electronics

8.1.3 Automotive

8.1.4 Others

9 Global SerDes Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 US

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.4 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 UK

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 India

9.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

9.5.3 Latin America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Overview

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Texas Instruments Inc.

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Product/Solution/Service Offerings

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Strategy

11.2 Maxim Integrated

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Product/Solution/Service Offerings

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Strategy

11.3 ON Semiconductor Corporation

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Overview

11.3.3 Product/Solution/Service Offerings

11.3.4 SWOT Analysis

11.3.5 Key Strategy

11.4 NXP Semiconductors NV

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Overview

11.4.3 Product/Solution/Service Offerings

11.4.4 SWOT Analysis

11.4.5 Key Strategy

11.5 STMicroelectronics NV

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financial Performance

11.5.3 Products/Solution/Service Offerings

11.5.4 SWOT Analysis

11.5.5 Key Strategy

11.6 Broadcom, Inc.

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Financial Overview

11.6.3 Product/Solution/Service Offerings

11.6.4 Key Developments

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Key Strategy

11.7 ROHM Semiconductor

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Financial Overview

11.7.3 Product/Solution/Service Offerings

11.7.4 Key Strategy

11.8 Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Financial Overview

11.8.3 Product/Solution/Service Offerings

11.8.4 Key Strategy

11.9 Renesas Electronics Corp.

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Financial Overview

11.9.3 Product/Solution/Service Offerings

11.9.4 SWOT Analysis

11.9.5 Key Strategy

11.1 Rambus, Inc.

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Financial Overview

11.10.3 Product/Solution/Service Offerings

11.10.4 Key Developments

11.10.5 SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Key Strategy



