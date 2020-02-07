Global Telecom Analytics Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global telecom analytics market is set to show a compound yearly development rate of 29.01% amid the figure time frame (2018-2023)., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

The innovation is being utilized by telecommunication firms to defeat issues of telecom cheats. Telecom investigation offers business insight answers for a quick developing telecommunication division. It likewise helps telcos in executing systems for client stir aversion. Such factors are supporting the development of Global telecom analytics market. What’s a more, expanded interest for compelling income the board arrangements are making rewarding business sector openings. Propelled nations in North America, Europe, and Asia will remain the hotspots for market players amid the evaluation time frame.

Major players operating in the Telecom Analytics market include:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Dell Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., SAP SE, Ericsson, Vizualytics, Teradata and Oracle Corporation, Amdocs, Inc., Nokia Networks, International Business Machine Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, among others are some of the major players in the global telecom analytics market.

Major segments covered in the Telecom Analytics Market report include:

The global telecom analytics market is segmented on the basis of its analytics, components, deployment models and regional demand. Based on its analytics type, the global telecom analytics market is segmented into Network Analytics, Customer Analytics, Location Analytics, Service analytic, Subscriber Analytics, Price Analytics. On the basis of its component, the global telecom analytics market is bifurcated into solution and services. The former includes Network Management, Customer Management, Sales & Distribution, Marketing Management, Others. The latter includes Managed Services and Professional Services. Based on its deployment models, the global telecom analytics market is classified into cloud-based and on-premise.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Revenue Management and Churn Prevention

4.2.2 Growing Need to Reduce the Risk of Telecom Frauds

4.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness and Increasing Security Risks

4.3.2 High Maintenance Cost Required for Retaining Quality of Service (QoS)

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing Adoption of PBX System by Enterprises

4.4.2 Upgrades in Up-Selling Techniques to Retain Customers

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Concerns Regarding Data Integration

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Analytics Software Developers

5.1.2 Network Equipment Providers

5.1.3 Service/System Integrators

5.1.4 End-Users

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes Low

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry High

6 Market Trends

6.1 Impact of Emerging Technologies

6.1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Telecom Analytics

6.1.2 Internet of Things (IoT) on Telecom Analytics

6.2 Use Cases and Best Practices

6.2.1 Use Cases

6.2.1.1 Operational Intelligence

6.2.1.2 Customer Churn Analysis

6.2.1.3 Fraud Detection

6.2.1.4 Product Development

6.2.1.5 Location-Based Services

6.2.2 Best Practices

6.2.2.1 Telefonica Colombia Uses HPE Telecom Analytics for Enhanced Customer Experience

6.2.2.2 T-Mobile US deploys Ericsson Expert Analytics to Improve VoLTE Customer Experience

6.3 Key Investments in Telecom Analytics

7 Global Telecom Analytics Market, by Analytics Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Customer Analytics

7.3 Network Analytics

7.4 Subscriber Analytics

7.5 Location Analytics

7.6 Price Analytics

7.7 Service Analytics

8 Global Telecom Analytics Market, by Component

8.1 Overview

8.2 Solution

8.2.1 Customer Management

8.2.2 Network Management

8.2.3 Marketing Management

8.2.4 Sales & Distribution

8.2.5 Others

8.3 Services

8.3.1 Professional Services

8.3.1.1 Consulting Services

8.3.1.2 Implementing Services

8.3.1.3 Training Services

8.3.2 Managed Services

9 Global Telecom Analytics Market, by Deployment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Cloud

9.3 On-Premise

10 Global Telecom Analytics Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 North America

10.1.1.1 US

10.1.1.2 Canada

10.1.1.3 Mexico

10.1.2 Europe

10.1.2.1 Germany

10.1.2.2 UK

10.1.2.3 France

10.1.2.4 Spain

10.1.2.5 Rest of Europe

10.1.3 Asia-Pacific

10.1.3.1 China

10.1.3.2 Japan

10.1.3.3 India

10.1.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.1.4 Rest of the World

10.1.4.1 Middle East & Africa

10.1.4.2 Latin America



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

