Global Virtual Networking Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

The global virtual networking market is expected to register a 34.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023. according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The various factors contributing to the rising adoption of these services are server virtualization, increased need for cloud computing, growing adoption of software-defined networking in enterprises, and the need for network and physical hardware virtualization to reduce network downtime. Furthermore, the growing demand for industrial automation along with the shifting preference of enterprises towards cloud services also drives the need for virtual networking services. This research report categorizes the virtual networking market by type, application, and region/country. Based on type, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The applications of virtual networking services covered in the study are BFSI, public sector, manufacturing, hospitality, IT & telecommunication, and healthcare.

The growing adoption of server virtualization by enterprises with multiple locations and the rising demand for software-defined networking (SDN) and software-defined data center (SDDC) for network virtualization are some of the major factors driving the growth of virtual networking market. Moreover, network virtualization is expected to advance its development pace in the coming years owing to the integration of various cloud-based platforms with the Internet of Things (IoT). However, a lack of proper infrastructure and budgetary constraints are some of the issues that slow down the market growth of such technological systems.

The worldwide Virtual Networking market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Key Players

The key players of the global virtual networking market are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc., Virtual Network Solutions and Verizon Communications Inc.

Global Virtual networking Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2018 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the virtual networking market for the next five years

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global virtual networking market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective

key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by deployment, and end-users

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and research and developments in the virtual networking market

Target Audience

> Component manufacturers and distributors

> SDN and NFV providers

> Integrators

> Cloud Service Providers

> Software Developers

> Professional service providers

> Network equipment manufacturers

> Analysts and strategic business planners

> Research organizations

> Associations, organizations, and alliances

Key Findings

> The global virtual networking market is expected to reach USD 62,080.4 million by 2023.

> On the basis of type, the service segment accounted for the larger share with a market value of USD 5,026.4 million in 2017, which is projected to register a CAGR of 36.36% during the forecast period.

> Based on application, the IT & telecommunication segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 2,679.3 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 37.17%.

> Geographically, North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the global virtual networking market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

Regional and Country Analysis of Virtual networking Market Estimation and Forecast

The global virtual networking market was led by North America had occupied 39.64% of the total market share in 2017. Europe and Asia-Pacific held the second and third position in the global virtual networking market globally by occupying 27.29% and 17.99% of the total market share respectively in 2017. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market at 35.71% CAGR. However, the market in the rest of the world is growing at a relatively slow rate and occupied only 15.06% market share in 2017.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

