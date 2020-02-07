Home Medical Equipment Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2017-2023

Home Medical Equipment Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The Global Home Medical Equipment Market was valued at $21,912 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $32,451 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023. Home medical equipment are medical devices that offer safe, convenient, cost-effective, and suitable environment to patients within their home. The home medical equipment market has transformed during the recent few years, owing to increase in prevalence of various chronic diseases.

Further, oxygen-related products in home medical equipment are gaining high adoption, due to increase in incidence of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) cases. Numerous devices are used for patient care at home, for example, infusion pumps, wheel chair, apnea monitors, glucose meters, and cannula. For instance, glucose meters or glucometers are routinely used at home to assess the level of glucose in blood for diabetics. Further, new technologies such as needle-free diabetic care, medication administration equipment, and durable medical equipment, such as medical beds and lift chairs, propel the market growth.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product elucidates the various types of home medical equipment used for the treatment of diverse chronic diseases.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global home medical equipment market.

