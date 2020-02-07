Know the Rapid Growth Factors of Adaptive Learning Software Market?

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Adaptive Learning Software Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Dreambox Learning, Inc. (United States), SMART SPARROW PTY LTD. (Australia), D2L Corporation, Knewton (Canada), New Leaf Technologies (United States), Realizeit (Ireland), Fishtree (Ireland), Scootpad (United States) etc.

Summary:

Industry Background:

The term adaptive learning refers to a way of online instruction that involves providing personalized learning experiences resulting from a data-driven approach to curriculum design. This technique builds on customized learning paths derived from algorithms, course analytics, assessment data, and feedback from students and might be used both to provide remediation and to assist learners to achieve mastery of content. Support for adaptive learning has been seen recently across higher education. The fast development of the internet and new technologies that are related to the distance learning system within the network environment has been greatly advanced. The demand for adaptive learning software has been surged across the world, owing to the rapid technological advancements and higher internet infrastructure. Adaptive learning software enhances student learning, engagement, and participation in many study programs. The market for Adaptive Learning Software is expected to register a CAGR of 29.9% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Adoption of Adaptive Software Programs in Schools and Colleges, Personalization of the Learning Process, Increase in Government Initiatives for Education, Bring-Your-Own-Device Initiatives and Inclusion of analytics.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Growing Number of Strategic Partnerships among Adaptive Learning Software Vendors. The Internet Software & Services sector in the North America region has been increasing at a strong rate and further growth is expected to be witnessed over the forecast period, owing to the robust investments and expansion in production facilities in the region. Major Players, such as Dreambox Learning, Inc. (United States) , SMART SPARROW PTY LTD. (Australia) , D2L Corporation, Knewton (Canada) , New Leaf Technologies (United States) , Realizeit (Ireland) , Fishtree (Ireland) , Scootpad (United States) , Pearson (United States) , Kidaptive. (United States) and Knewton (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 12 July 2018, Follett announced the acquisition of Fishtree, a leading adaptive learning platform that streamlines both the technical integration as well as educational adoption of personalized learning in school classrooms. This acquisition is expected to incorporate the machine-based learning tools of Fishtree within Follett’s industry-leading Destiny content as well as resource management platform used by more than 70,000 schools across North America.

Recently, Kidaptive, the adaptive-learning company concentrating on creating a vibrant ecosystem of modified education experiences for learners of all ages, has announced the close of a 19.1 USD Million Series C financing round led by Woongjin ThinkBig and Formation 8, a leading Korea-based education company.

Market Trend:

• Growing Number of Strategic Partnerships among Adaptive Learning Software Vendors

• Increased Emphasis on Teacher Training

• Rising Use of Gamification

Market Drivers:

• Adoption of Adaptive Software Programs in Schools and Colleges

• Personalization of the Learning Process

• Increase in Government Initiatives for Education

• Bring-Your-Own-Device Initiatives

• Inclusion of analytics

Challenges:

• Increasing cost related to implementation and training

Opportunities:

• Emerging Demand from Economies

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Players landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

