Membrane Bioreactor Market Size, Share | Global Industry Report, 2019

The market research report, titled ‘Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 – 2019’, published by Transparency Market Research identifies the market drivers as well as the restraining factors acting on the membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems market. Through effective value chain analysis of MBR systems, the research data in the report is presented to analyze and forecast the market revenue of MBR systems in the global market. According to the publication, the global membrane bioreactor systems market is growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2013 to 2019. The market stood at US$963.8 million in 2012 and is further expected to grow and reach a value of US$2,506.1 million by the end of 2019.

The growing demand for clean water is the primary growth driver as described in the study report. MBRs are typically employed for large-scale water purification systems. Stringent government regulations regarding the quality and purity of water are rapidly growing in prominence to become an important factor for growth of the MBR systems market. In addition, growing concerns about the quality of drinking water and growing regulatory restrictions on affluent discharge from all commercial areas and industries are majorly driving the demand for MBR systems across the globe. TMR analysts explain that the rising concern for the declining global reserves of fresh water is also highlighting the need for membrane bioreactor systems. Membrane bioreactors (MBR) are a new yet rapidly maturing technology in the area of wastewater treatment. MBR systems have gradually replaced the conventional activated sludge (CAS) systems in the global market. MBR systems are effective in settling the activated sludge used in secondary clarifiers and thus their demand is significant in industrial and commercial areas of applications.

The report elucidates the bioreactor systems market with an analysis of various market opportunities, trends, and application segments. The two largest application segments of the global MBR systems market are municipal wastewater treatment and industrial treatment. Municipal wastewater treatment was the dominant segment in the market. Growth of this market segment is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. It will register a CAGR of 21.7% in terms of volume. The study report also covers some of the major trends in the MBR systems market. One of the main methods is the automation technique, which directly increases the operational efficiency of the process.

Another factor propelling the MBR systems market is the steady rise in prices due to rapid adoption of MBR systems for generating clean water in various countries. According to the report’s geographical analysis, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the highest demand for MBR systems in the global market. The region accounted for 39% of the market in 2012, followed by Europe’s 19% share in the MBR systems market. TMR analysts also predict that Brazil and China are expected to show the fastest growth rates in the MBR systems market in the coming years.

