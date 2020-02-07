Metal Powder Market: Emerging Players Setting the Stage for the Long Term

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Metal Powder Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Sandvik AB (Sweden), Carpenter Technology Corporation (United States), Hoganas AB (Sweden), Rio Tinto (United Kingdom), BASF SE (Germany), Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (United States), Alcoa Corporation (United States) etc.

Summary:

Industry Background:

The metal powder is a powder of metals like iron or aluminum. Various types of metal powders are used in different sectors. Ferrous, non-ferrous, and others (silver, gold, and platinum) are widely used types of metal powder. The growing applications of metal powder such as additive manufacturing, thermal surfacing, architectural and paints, printing and screen printing, automotive component manufacturing, metal injection moulding, as well as metallic fillers is likely to impel the global metal powder market growth. The end use industries of metal powder include transportation & logistics, electrical & electronics, industrial, construction, medical/health care, as well as defense, among others. The growing demand from various end use industries will boost the global metal powder market growth over the near future.This growth is primarily driven by Rising Demand from Various End-User Industries , Technological Developments in Metal Powder Industry and Growing popularity of powder metallurgy (PM) technology.

The Diversified Metals & Mining sector in the North America region has been increasing at a strong rate and further growth is expected to be witnessed over the forecast period, owing to the robust investments and expansion in production facilities in the region. Major Vendors, such as Sandvik AB (Sweden) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (United States) , Hoganas AB (Sweden) , Rio Tinto (United Kingdom) , BASF SE (Germany) , Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (United States) , Alcoa Corporation (United States) , Vale S.A. (Brazil) , Laiwu Iron & Steel Group Powder Metallurgy Co. Ltd (China) and Jiande Yitong Metal Powder Co., Ltd (China) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Market Trend:

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand from Various End-User Industries

Technological Developments in Metal Powder Industry

Growing popularity of powder metallurgy (PM) technology

Challenges:

Unstable Raw Material Prices

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Metal Powder in Additive Manufacturing

Powder Metallurgy Accepted as Green Technology

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Vendors landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Metal Powder Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Metal Powder Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Metal Powder Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Metal Powder Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Metal Powder Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Metal Powder Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

