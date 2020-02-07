Nitrogen Nutrients Market Comprehensive Analysis Reveals Superb Growth | AgroLiquid, CF Industries Holdings, Conklin Company, Grassland Agro

Nitrogen nutrients are the macronutrients essential for the overall growth and development of plants. These nutrients help to enhance the growth and productivity of the crops. Nitrogen is found in the chloroplast and chlorophyll of plant cells. A majority of plants cannot fix nitrogen directly from the atmosphere and thus absorb nitrogen nutrients from the soil in the form of ammonia ions and nitrate ions. Plants often have a symbiotic relationship with nitrogen-fixing bacteria, which convert inert atmospheric nitrogen into ammonia and other nitrogen derivatives which are absorbed by the host plants. However, for improved growth of plants and high yield, nitrogen nutrients are added in fertilizers, supplements, soil conditioners, and soil amendments. Nitrogen nutrient is essential for healthy plant growth, and the demand for these nutrients is projected to rise over the forecast period. Substantial growth in the agrochemical and fertilizer sectors is likely to boost the market for nitrogen nutrients. The growing rate of population is pushing the demand for food, which in turn is increasing pressure on agricultural land and soil.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

-AgroLiquid

-CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

-Conklin Company Inc.

-Grassland Agro

-JSC Belaruskali

-K+S Aktiengesellschaft

-Nutrien Ltd.

-T.STANES and COMPANY LIMITED

-The Mosaic Company

-Yara International ASA

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Nitrogen Nutrients Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the nitrogen nutrients market with detailed market segmentation by source, product form and geography. The global nitrogen nutrients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading nitrogen nutrients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global nitrogen nutrients market is segmented on the basis of source and product form. On the basis of source, the nitrogen nutrients market is segmented into natural and man-made. The nitrogen nutrients market on the basis of the product form is classified into liquid and dry.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global nitrogen nutrients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The nitrogen nutrients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the nitrogen nutrients market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the nitrogen nutrients market in these regions.

