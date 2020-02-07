Organic Sesame Seed Market Analysis by Application, Types, Region and Business Growth Drivers by 2024

Overview:

Sesame seeds are one of the most popular and healthy seeds that are primarily grown in Asia Pacific region. In Asia Pacific region India is known as sesame seeds large-scale production and export destination. Organic sesame seeds are small flat creamy white seeds in appearance with the outer husk removed (hulled). Organic sesame seeds are used for producing cooking oils used in variety of food products. They are also used in baking industries for products such as baked snacks, bun decoration. Organic sesame seed contains oil-soluble and water-soluble antioxidants such as sesamin, sesaminol, sesamolin, and sesaminol glucosides that are essential ingredients for better health. Organic sesame oil is also used to make soaps and margarines, along with garnishing various cuisines in Japan. In many food products, organic sesame seed oil is used as a preservative for extending the shelf-life of the products. In western countries, organic sesame seeds are primarily used in confectionery. Organic sesame seeds oil is refined and used extensively in cosmetics worldwide.

Global Organic Sesame Seed Market Segmentation

The global organic sesame seed market is segmented on the basis of color, seed form, application and region. The organic sesame seed market is segmented on the basis of color mainly into white, black and brown sesame seed. The white sesame seeds are mostly used in the Asian countries on a large scale, hence the organic sesame seed market is projected to have robust growth in Asia Pacific region.

The global organic sesame seed is also segmented on the basis of seed form which includes raw or whole seed and processed seed, further processed seed is sub segmented as oils, paste, and meal. Tahini (paste) made from processed sesame seeds contains low fat than made from roasted seeds, also is a good source of omega-3 & omega-6 fatty acids. The sesame seed meal is a high-source of protein used for poultry and livestock. In Japan, the whole seeds are used in salads and baked snacks. As a result of various food applications, whole seeds are mostly used by the costumers, which is increasing the market share of the global organic sesame seed market.

The organic sesame seed market is segmented on the basis of applications in which organic sesame seed are used in food product applications such as ready-to-eat food products, baked snacks, bakery products and confectionery. Along with food products, sesame seed is also used in cosmetics and pet food. Hence, the organic sesame seed market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Organic Sesame Seed Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global organic sesame seed industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among Asia Pacific region India, Myanmar and China are the dominating countries in the organic sesame seed market as a result of being the leading producers of organic sesame seed. As a result of changing lifestyle coupled with the rise in ready-to-eat products, has strengthened the usage of organic sesame seed in various food applications and hence global organic sesame seed market is projected to expand significantly over the forecast period.

Global Organic Sesame Seed Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for organic sesame seed in various food products, bakery products, animal feed products, cosmetics, and medicines is key driving factors for growth of global organic sesame seed market. As a result of high-source of protein presence in organic sesame seed, the demand for animal feed products is increasing significantly in poultry and livestock globally. As a result of presence of high levels of calcium and protein in tahini (paste of raw sesame seed), which is used in various food products, the demand for whole organic sesame seeds is significantly increasing over the forecast period.

Global Organic Sesame Seed Market: Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Organic sesame seed market include SHYAM INDUSTRIES, Selet Hulling PLC, Dhaval Agri Exports, Dipasa USA, Inc., SARVODAY NATURAL, ETICO,Accura Group, Fuerst Day Lawson, SunOpta, and Bishnoi trading corporation.

