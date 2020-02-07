Rig Based Well Access System Market: Huge Growth Opportunity by Trend, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Global Rig Based Well Access System Market: Overview

The high degree of competition in the oil and gas industry has necessitated the intervention of subsea wells for their improved production efficiency. In this scenario, major exploration companies are investing heavily in offshore locations, which requires reliable subsea equipment for the efficient production of oil and gas in these locations. Rig based well access systems refers to a type of subsea well access systems that employs a rig to access subsea wells. Rig based well access systems enhance the efficiency of drilling and production activities of subsea wells. The apparatus is utilized for maximum reliability and safety during production, which in turn, translates into maximum yield.

The global rig based well access system market can be segmented on the basis of type and geography. In terms of type, the market can be divided into the segments of completion riser systems, landing string systems, and tubing rotary systems.

The research report is a complete study of current market trends, industry growth drivers, and restraints of the global rig based well access systems market. The analysis presented in the report is based on data collected from industry-centric bodies and insightful inputs received from industry experts.

Global Rig Based Well Access System Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing development of deep offshore oil and gas reserves and the need for efficient production equipment are the primary drivers of the global rig based well access system market. Moreover, the need to improve recovery rates from subsea wells will bolster the growth of this market. The mature offshore wells need regular intervention, therefore the use of rig based well access systems are suitable in such scenarios.

Rig based well access systems are specifically utilizable for large offshore oil and gas reserves. The growing need for the intervention of mature subsea wells, particularly in South America and Europe, is further encouraging the deployment of these systems. However, the fast development of riserless well intervention will challenge the growth of the rig based well access systems market in the future. Other than this, high installation costs and operational risks involved with these systems will also pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Nevertheless, with the increasing exploration reserves carried out by large oil and gas operators, the rig based well access systems market will continue to grow.

Global Rig Based Well Access System Market: Regional Outlook

The global rig based well access systems market can be segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Latin America will offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market due to the increasing discovery of offshore oil fields in this region. Europe is also a significant market for rig based well access systems due to the presence of a large number of mature wells that require a significant overhaul. This market has prospects of further development, especially in the U.K. and Norway. Several prospective offshore gas reserves in Africa are expected to extend growth opportunities to the growth of the global rig based well access systems market. The Middle East and Asia Pacific are other potential regions that may increase investments on rig based well access systems.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading players that have a significant presence in the global rig based well access systems market are FMC Technologies, Aker Solutions, Tenaris, Weatherford Solutions, Schlumberger, Proserv, Cameron Internationa, and National Oilwell Varco.

