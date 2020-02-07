Self-healing Concrete Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Intrinsic Healing, Capsule Based Healing, Vascular Healing); End-user (Residential and Commercial, Industrial, Civil Infrastructure) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Self-healing concrete is a product that produces limestone to heal the cracks that appear on the surface of concrete structures. The increasing infrastructure project is driving the growth of the self-healing concrete market. These concrete offer benefits such as sealing of cracks and, therefore, protecting steel frameworks from external forces, which reduces the chance of corrosion, this factor is boosting the demand for the self-healing concrete market. Self-healing concrete is superior in quality as compared to ordinary concrete due to its higher durability that also raises demand for the self-healing concrete market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Self-healing concrete offers several benefits such as helps to fill the cracks, improvement in compressive strength of concrete, better resistance towards freeze-thaw attack reduction, and reduction in permeability of concrete, additionally helps to reduce maintenance and repair. These factors are driving the growth of the self-healing concretes market. However, the cost of the self-healing concretes is more than ordinary concrete that may hamper the growth of the market. The increasing residential, commercial, and industrial sectors across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the self-healing concrete market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Self-Healing Concrete Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the self-healing concrete industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview self-healing concrete market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography. The global self-healing concrete market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading self-healing concrete market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the self-healing concrete market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global self-healing concrete market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as intrinsic healing, capsule based healing, vascular healing. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential and commercial, industrial, civil infrastructure.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global self-healing concrete market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The self-healing concrete market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting self-healing concrete market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the self-healing concrete market in these regions

MARKET PLAYERS

The report also includes the profiles of key self-healing concrete companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Acciona Infraestructureas S.A

Autonomic Materials, Inc.

Avecom

Basilisk

Comercializadora Espanola De Innovaciones Y Materiales

COWI A/S

DEVAN

Dow Chemicals

FESCON

High Impact Technology

