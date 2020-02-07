Tracking-as-a-Service Market Explored By New Report For The Forecast 2017 – 2025

The comprehensive report published by Persistence Market Research offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Tracking-as-a-Service Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Tracking-as-a-Service Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Tracking-as-a-Service Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Tracking-as-a-Service in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The report segregates the Tracking-as-a-Service Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market. The competitive analysis of the Tracking-as-a-Service Market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the Tracking-as-a-Service Market.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Tracking-as-a-Service Market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Tracking-as-a-Service in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Tracking-as-a-Service Market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Tracking-as-a-Service Market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2017 – 2025?

Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?

What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Tracking-as-a-Service Market?

What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?

Which market player is expected to dominate the Tracking-as-a-Service Market in terms of market share in 2019?

key players of the Motorola Solutions, Inc., AssetTrackr, AT&T Inc., Zebra Technologies, AssetTrackr Pvt Ltd., DigiCore Holdings Limited, Verizon Communications, Geotab Inc., Blackline GPS Inc and spider tracks limited.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to be the largest market for Tracking-as-a-Service market. The majority of Tracking-as-a-Service vendors such as AT&T Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. are based in North America region. This is attributed to increasing advances in automation technology in the region. The market is anticipated to grow in Asia Pacific region due to presence of other vendors like AssetTrackr and spider tracks limited in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Segments

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Tracking-as-a-Service Market

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Tracking-as-a-Service Market

Tracking-as-a-Service Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market includes

North America Tracking-as-a-Service Market US Canada

Latin America Tracking-as-a-Service Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Tracking-as-a-Service Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Tracking-as-a-Service Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Tracking-as-a-Service Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Tracking-as-a-Service Market

The Middle East and Africa Tracking-as-a-Service Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

