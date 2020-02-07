Wood Pellet Market: Industry Outlook, Developments and Forecast 2023

Transparency Market Research, in a report titled “Wood Pellets Market –Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023,” states that the estimation of the global wood pellets market is anticipated to ascend from US$6.2 bn in 2014 to US$20 bn in 2023. In the event that these qualities remain constant, the report expresses that the market will enroll a 14.10% CAGR in that.

The report, with the help of the Porter’s five forces model, sheds light on the wood pellets industry chain. It evaluates the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, the threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the rivalry among key competitors. The report also analyzes the value chain of the wood pellets market.The global wood pellets market is fueled by the rise in financial incentives provided by various federal agencies, the presence of favorable government agreements and policies, and the low cost and long-term supply of wood pellets. The fact that wood pellets offer an environmental advantage over conventional fuels also presents lucrative opportunities for players within the market. On the flip side, the release of flue gas during the storage of wood pellets is anticipated to hamper the development of the global market.

Based on application, the wood pellets market is bifurcated into warming and power plants. Representing a monstrous 70% offer in 2014, the warming application portion drove the general market regarding income and is foreseen to hold its lead all through the figure time frame. Wood pellets are utilized for area, mechanical, and private warming. In 2014, control plants utilized right around 800,000 tons of wood pellets.The worldwide wood pellets market is sectioned based on topography into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Driven by the UK, Europe held the biggest offer in the general wood pellets advertise in 2014. The market in this district is filled by the noteworthy help from the administration as motivating forces for the age of environmentally friendly power vitality. Exacting emanation standards have likewise moved the North America wood pellets advertise. The universal exchange of wood pellets is firmly determined by the high vitality thickness of wood pellets and their simple accessibility in the created markets of Europe and North America.

Enviva LP, Wood Pellet Energy (UK) LTD., The Westervelt Company, Allance Pellet Machinery, Rentech, Inc., F.E. Wood & Sons, Enito Singpellet Pte Ltd, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Andritz AG, German Pellets GmbH, Drax Group plc, Georgia Biomass, LLC, and Energex are some of the notable participants within the global wood pellets market. These players are profiled in the research report based on attributes such as company overview, business strategies, financial performance, and recent developments.

