Injectable Drug Delivery Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2015 – 2021

The global Injectable Drug Delivery Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2015 – 2021. The business intelligence study of the Injectable Drug Delivery Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Injectable Drug Delivery Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Injectable Drug Delivery Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Injectable Drug Delivery Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Injectable Drug Delivery Market report?

Learn the behavior pattern of every Injectable Drug Delivery Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Injectable Drug Delivery landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The Injectable Drug Delivery Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Injectable Drug Delivery Market share and why?

What strategies are the Injectable Drug Delivery Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Injectable Drug Delivery Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Injectable Drug Delivery Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by the end of 2029?

key players in Germany.

European drug injectable market growth is being fuelled by favorable reimbursement policies, rising incidence of cancer, HIV, and diabetes, and increasing patient compliance with injectables. Additionally, entry of newer injectable drugs in the market during the forecast period is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in March 2015, Novo Nordisk received a marketing approval from the European Commission for Saxena, a drug intended to treat obesity. According to the WHO, obesity affected 39% of adults in 2014. Thus, the market is expected to grow based on above mentioned factors. However, safety concerns, pain associated with injections, risk of blood born infections, and availability of alternative delivery methods such as oral and transdermal are key reasons anticipated to restraint the growth of the European drug injectable market. According to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), people who inject the drugs (PWID) are at increased risk of HIV infection in Europe. For instance, in 2012 prevalence of HIV was observed 5% or more among PWID in 19 countries of Europe such as Spain, France, Switzerland, and Italy. Hence, the safety is a major issue related to an injectable drug which might restraint the market growth.

Major players operating in the European drug delivery market includes Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Pfizer, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, Sandoz, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, and Alkermes.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS



Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Injectable Drug Delivery Market market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Injectable Drug Delivery Market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

