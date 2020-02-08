Solid State Lighting Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2017 – 2025

The global Solid State Lighting Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The business intelligence study of the Solid State Lighting Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Solid State Lighting Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Solid State Lighting Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Solid State Lighting Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Solid State Lighting Market report?

Learn the behavior pattern of every Solid State Lighting Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Solid State Lighting landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The Solid State Lighting Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Solid State Lighting Market share and why?

What strategies are the Solid State Lighting Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Solid State Lighting Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Solid State Lighting Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Solid State Lighting Market by the end of 2029?

Key Players

Some of the key players of Solid State Lighting market are OSRAM GmbH, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., NICHIA CORPORATION, Semiconductor Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Intematix Corporation, BRIGHT LIGHT SYSTEMS, INC., AIXTRON SE, Applied Materials, Inc. and Bridgelux, Inc.

Solid State Lighting Market: Regional Overview

By geography, Solid State Lighting market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America is expected to dominate the global Solid State Lighting Market during the forecast period, owing to government initiatives to adopt energy-efficient and eco-friendly technologies for illumination by banning incandescent bulbs and high implementation of solid state lighting systems across various industries. APEJ is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, corresponding to the increasing manufacturing of semiconductors, and expansion of the same.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Solid State Lighting Market Segments

Global Solid State Lighting Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Solid State Lighting Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Solid State Lighting Market

Global Solid State Lighting Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Solid State Lighting Market

Solid State Lighting Technology

Value Chain of Light Modules and Light Engines

Global Solid State Lighting Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Solid State Lighting Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

