Global Enriched Uranium Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Enriched Uranium Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.
Uranium found in nature consists largely of two isotopes, U-235 and U-238. The production of energy in nuclear reactors is from the ‘fission’ or splitting of the U-235 atoms, a process which releases energy in the form of heat. U-235 is the main fissile isotope of uranium.
The global Enriched Uranium market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Enriched Uranium volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Enriched Uranium market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sinosteel
CNNC
Sinohydro
Jinduicheng Molybdenum
JiangXi Copper Corporation
Cameco
Areva
BHP Billiton
Kazatomprom
APM3
ERA
AtomRedMetZoloto（ARMZ）
Paladin
Navoi
Rio Tinto Group
Centrus (USEC)
Tenex
Piketon
Angarsk
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Low Enriched Uranium (LEU)
Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU)
Segment by Application
Military
Electricity
Medical
Industrial
Others
