Global Structural Adhesive Tape Market Research Report 2019
Global Structural Adhesive Tape Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Structural adhesive tapes are made up of specialized adhesives which provide high strength bond between two surfaces. This tape offers high bonding strength, fast fixture, durability, impact resistance and versatility features. Structural adhesive tape offers various advantages over other alternatives such as welding, rivets and bolts as the former gives better bond strength. This tape is used in various end use industries such as aerospace and aviation, marine, automotive, construction and other industries.
The global Structural Adhesive Tape market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Structural Adhesive Tape volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Structural Adhesive Tape market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Henkel AG
3M Company
Ashland Inc.
Dow Chemical Company
Sika AG
Scott Bader Co.
Arkema
Lord Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Single Sided Bonding
Double Sided Bonding
Segment by Application
Furniture Industry
Construction Industry
Automotive Industry
Aviation & Aerospace
Marine
Water & Sewer
