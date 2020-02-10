Global Salon Hooded Hair Dryer Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Salon Hooded Hair Dryer Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.
A salon hooded hair dryer has a hard plastic dome that fits over a person’s head to dry their hair and is mainly found in hair salons.Hot air is blown out through tiny openings around the inside of the dome so the hair is dried evenly.
The global Salon Hooded Hair Dryer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Salon Hooded Hair Dryer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Salon Hooded Hair Dryer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Pibbs
Orion Motor Tech
Ovente
Babyliss
Gold’N
Conair
Mefeir
ZENY
Salon Sundry
Hot Tools
Giantex
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Wall Mounted
Standing
Others
Segment by Application
Household
Hair Salon
Others
