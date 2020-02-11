Global Automotive Run-flat Tires Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Automotive Run-flat Tires market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automotive Run-flat Tires market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A run-flat tire is a pneumatic vehicle tire that is designed to resist the effects of deflation when punctured, and to enable the vehicle to continue to be driven at reduced speeds – under 56 mph (90 km/h) – and for limited distances – generally between 10 mi (16 km) to 50 mi (80 km), depending on the type of tire.

Run-flat tires provide enhanced safety and convenience and minimize the risk of on-road collision and accidents. In cases of deflation, run-flat tires stabilize the vehicle from losing its intended path and allows it to be run for a distance of about 80 to 100 miles at low speed. As they do not require a spare tire and a tire changing kit or tool, run-flat tires also help in reducing the vehicle’s overall weight. The use of advanced technologies and superior materials will further boost the popularity of run-flat tires.

Global Automotive Run-flat Tires market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Run-flat Tires.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Run-flat Tires market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Automotive Run-flat Tires production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Run-flat Tires in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bridgestone Corp.

Continental AG

Michelin Group

Pirelli & C. Spa

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Kumho

Dunlop Tires

Automotive Run-flat Tires Breakdown Data by Type

Self-supporting Technology

Self-sealing Technology

Auxiliary-supported Technology

Automotive Run-flat Tires Breakdown Data by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Run-flat Tires Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Automotive Run-flat Tires Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Run-flat Tires status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Run-flat Tires manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, Recent Development and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Run-flat Tires :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Run-flat Tires market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

