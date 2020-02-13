Global Thrombolytic Drug Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Global Thrombolytic Drug market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Thrombolytic drugs, which dissolve solid blood clots, are commonly used to treat clot complications such as acute myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism, deep venous thrombosis, blocked catheters, and acute ischemic stroke.Urokinase, streptokinase and tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) are the basic thrombolytic agents available on the market for thrombolytic therapy.Divided into fibrin – specific drugs and non – fibrin – specific drugs.The fibrin-specific drug segment is further divided into tissue plasminogen activator, retiplase, tenaiplase, etc.Nonfibrin-specific drugs are subdivided into urokinase, streptokinase, and plasminogen activated complexes.
In 2018, the global Thrombolytic Drug market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Thrombolytic Drug status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Thrombolytic Drug development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.
The key players covered in this study
Roche
Sedico Pharmaceuticals
Eumedica
Genentech
Microbix
Medac
Mochida Pharmaceutical
Taj Pharmaceuticals
Wulfing Pharma GmbH
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fibrin Specific Drugs
Nonfibrin-specific Drugs
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacies
Electronic Pharmacy
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Thrombolytic Drug status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Thrombolytic Drug development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Thrombolytic Drug are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
