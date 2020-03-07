Protein side effects – myth or reality?

Can a protein adversely affect any organs or functions of the human body. Research results.

When choosing sports nutrition, a person is interested in its properties, quality and effect on the body. This is logical, because you don't really want to build muscle due to the liver, kidneys or male strength. This raises doubts about many supplements. Protein is no exception.

Are there any side effects? Is such sports nutrition safe for the body? These points require detailed consideration.

Protein Essence

Protein and protein are synonymous words. This is the main component of living organisms, a source of growth. Every human organ is composed of amino acids (elements of the protein itself). Most protein in muscles, which are 2/3 composed of BCAA, glutamine and a number of other compounds. That is why with protein deficiency they are the first to be hit.

To meet the needs of the body needs 2-2.5 grams of protein per kilogram of weight. If you translate this volume into the equivalent of food, then the athlete needs about a kilogram of meat per day. To eat such a volume is difficult physically and expensive, so another method was developed – the isolation of protein from various products. So concentrated protein appeared.

Today it is extracted from whey, soy, rice, wheat and other products. Due to this, side effects from taking are minimized or completely absent. Moreover, protein is beneficial for the body and provides the following result:

compensates for the deficiency of amino acids;

restores muscles that were damaged during the training process;

starts the process of supercompensation;

protects the body from catabolic effects;

activates metabolic processes.

Myths about the dangers of protein

If you read publications in the network and newspapers, you can come to the conclusion about the dangers of protein and its danger to the body. The press talks about side effects that affect many organs. There is even an assumption that protein in its action is more dangerous than anabolic steroids. Like, regular intake of the supplement “plants” the liver and kidneys, and also harms many internal organs.

As a rule, all these statements have no basis, except for some exceptions, which will be discussed below.

What do the studies say?

Experts could not stay away from the assumptions that wander on the network. They conducted a thorough analysis of the relationship between the amount of protein entering the body and human health. In this case, the subjects took various types of protein – animal and vegetable. The main criteria that participants had to meet were 18 years of age, a familiar lifestyle, and willingness to participate in long-term studies. The experiment itself was conducted for 11 years – from 2000 to 2011.

The results are as follows:

Bone system . It is worth noting the dual action of sports nutrition: accelerates the withdrawal of calcium, which goes with urine;

accelerates the production of calcium and makes it available for absorption.

Side effects that are related to the skeletal system are offset by the development of additional growth factors. This means that protein has a positive effect on bone health, and its negative effect is a myth.

Heart and blood vessels . The cardiovascular system deserved special attention. Protein intake was previously thought to increase the mortality rate associated with heart disease. In fact, such a theory did not find confirmation. But some points are worth highlighting:

A relationship was found between the occurrence of coronary heart disease and protein intake.

The risk of hypertension increases with increased protein intake. However, the results do not pass a clear conviction. Influence is considered only from the position of minimum probability.

The relationship between coronary heart disease and protein intake is negligible.

Carcinogenic effect . Many report side effects associated with an increased risk of cancer. In this regard, the following should be noted:

The effect of protein on the risk of breast cancer has not been proven. In this case, it does not matter what type of protein the subject took – plant or animal.

No relationship was found between ovarian cancer and protein intake, as was the case with the prostate gland.

The likelihood of laryngeal cancer is higher with animal protein and lower if it is of plant origin.

No relationship was found for renal cancer.

Potency . On the net, there are more and more assumptions that protein in some way affects potency. Such side effects scare the representatives of the stronger sex, who are afraid to lose male power. This is actually a myth. A decrease in potency due to protein is possible only with self-hypnosis. As for the statement itself, it is associated with soy protein, which contains estrogens – female hormones. They negatively affect the male reproductive system. But in order to feel the harm, soy protein must be consumed in large quantities. It is easy to avoid the problem – it is enough to take whey protein, in which the mentioned negative components are absent.

The kidneys . When organizing research, special attention was paid to the effect of sports nutrition on the kidneys. It is believed that this product accelerates the formation of stones in the genitourinary system. But the experiments did not confirm the fears. The only people who are not recommended to take the supplement are people with signs of kidney failure. In this case, the load on the kidneys increases. Diabetes . Another theory concerns the risk of diabetes with increased protein intake. Three studies were conducted that did not give an exact answer to the question – is the supplement harmful for diabetes or not. Of the three groups that participated in the study, participants in two of them showed a slight correlation with respect to protein of animal origin. As for plant proteins, there were no patterns revealed. The influence has a number of additional factors, among which the presence of bad habits in a person, the level of physical activity, attitude to alcohol production, body mass index, the use of hormonal drugs and so on. The liver . Many rumors are circulating regarding the effect of protein on the liver. Like, excessive intake of the additive leads to a decrease in its function, increased load. The practice has shown that athletes with a healthy liver do not feel problems or discomfort. If there are problems with the body, then the examination and the recommendation of the doctor will not be superfluous. Impact on women . Again, it is worth returning to soy protein and the content of estrogen in its composition. In fact, sports nutrition contains a minimum of this hormone, therefore it is not able to adversely affect health or somehow affect the hormonal background.

Summary

The negative effect of protein on the body is nothing more than a myth. In the absence of health problems and observing the correct dosage, you should not be afraid of taking the supplement. The only thing that is possible is a reaction to any component with individual intolerance. But in this case, the worst thing that can happen is gastrointestinal upset and flatulence.

