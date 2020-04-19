Global Activated Carbon Market 2017, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The global activated carbon market is anticipated to enroll a solid CAGR of 8.14% to reach USD 7,032.5 million by 2023 end, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Activated carbon is a carbonaceous material with a very created permeable structure and an enormous inner surface zone. It is for the most part made out of carbon (around 85- 90%) and different components relying upon the crude materials utilized and the preparing strategy. The product is utilized to expel lethal gases and components from mechanical waste effluents, vent gas, flammable gas, and others inferable from its permeable structure and capacity to ingest different materials from fluids and gases. Stringent environmental guidelines in regards to the expulsion of mercury from the power plant discharges, gaseous petrol creation units, and other anthropogenic sources are required to fuel the interest for actuated carbon in the coming years. The expanding utilization of actuated carbon for water treatment in the mechanical and drinking water applications is relied upon to support the development of the global activated carbon market amid the figure time frame.

Major players operating in the Activated Carbon market include:

DESOTEC Activated Carbon (Belgium), Oxbow Activated Carbon (US), Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH (Germany), Prominent Systems, Inc. (US), and Lenntech BV (the Netherlands), Cabot Corporation (US), Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd (Japan), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), Haycarb (Pvt) Ltd (Sri Lanka), Kureha Corporation (Japan), Donau Carbon GmbH (Germany), among others.

Major segments covered in the Activated Carbon Market report include:

The global activated carbon market is classified on the basis of its type, application, and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is segmented on the basis of its Granular Activated Carbon, powdered Activated Carbon, Extruded Activated Carbon, Others. On the basis of its application, the market is bifurcated into air purification, water purification, food and beverage, metal extraction, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, catalyst, automotive, and other applications.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Pertaining to Mercury Pollution

5.2.2 Increasing Demand for Activated Carbon in Water Treatment Applications

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices and Supply-Demand Gap

5.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Growing Popularity of the Product in Smart Electronics and Electric Vehicles

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Materials

6.1.2 Activated Carbon Manufacturers

6.1.3 Distribution Channel

6.1.4 End-Use Industries

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3 Trade Analysis, 2017

6.4 Pricing Analysis, 2016-2018 (USD/TON)

6.5 Information on Activated Carbon Manufacturers Associations

6.5.1 Activated Carbon Producers Association (ACPA)

6.5.2 International Activated Carbon Manufacturers Association (IACMA)

6.6 Environmental Regulations Regarding Activated Carbon Production in Major Markets

6.6.1 Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR) in Europe

6.6.2 REACH Regulation

7 Global Activated Carbon Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Powder Activated Carbon

7.3 Granular Activated Carbon

7.4 Extruded Activated Carbon

7.5 Others



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

